Area briefs

TROY — The Troy Kids Triathlon Event is scheduled for Sunday, July 21, and will utilize Troy Memorial Stadium, Troy Aquatic Park, driveways and parking areas in the vicinity of Hobart Arena, Troy Community Park, and the bike path.

So that the young participants can safely cross Adams Street from Hobart Arena to Troy Community Park, Adams Street from Water Street to Staunton Road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Farmers market offers cupcake contest

PIQUA —The Piqua Community Farmers Market is hosting a cupcake decorating contest at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25. There will be two categories, Youth (13 & under) and Adult Non-Professional. The contest is open to anyone who would like to participate.

The theme of the contest is “Fresh from the Farm” and those interested in participating in the contest are asked to bring six similarly decorated cupcakes to the farmers market before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25. The cupcakes will be judged on appearance, taste and adherence to theme. Pre-registration is not required.

The winner in each category will win “Market Money” to be used at the Piqua Community Farmers Market. The first place winner will receive $15, the second place will receive $10 and third place will receive $5. For more information on the Piqua Community Farmers Market cupcake decorating contest, contact Mainstreet Piqua at 773-9355.

Healthy balance, moves classes set

PIQUA — Dea Davis will facilitate a new Healthy Balance class along with the traditional Healthy Moves class in a four-week session beginning Monday, July 29. The Healthy Balance class for beginners will be held from 10:30-11:15 a.m. with the advanced Healthy Moves class to be held from 11-11:45 a.m.

“There is an overlap in class time as both classes will join together to do certain combined exercises,” she added.

“The classes will focus on improving balance, relaxation and breathing,” Davis said. “The movements will be gentle, smooth and continuous with emphasis on gaining strength and better balance. Both programs enhance one’s overall health and quality of life.”

Registration for class should be made by Monday, July 22. YWCA membership ($30 plus tax) is required along with a class fee of $10.

For more information or to register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.