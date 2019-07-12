Area briefs

Roads closed

CONCORD TOWNSHIP — Fenner Road will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, July 15 through Tuesday, July 16. The location of the work is between Wilson Road and Barnhart Road.

Also, Loy Road, in Brown Township, will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, July 15 through July 19. The location of the work is between Casstown-Sidney Road and State Route 589.

In Troy, Fox Harbor Drive from West Main Street to New Castle Drive will be closesd beginning today through Wednesday, July 17 for installation of sanitary main.

Special session upcoming

WEST MILTON — The West Milton Council will meet in a special council session at the Municipal Buildingat 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, for the consideration of a zoning change.

Escape room offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp City/Monroe Township: Tipp Monroe Community Services and the Tipp City Library are teaming up to bring another Escape Room experience to teens this summer. Teams enter our trap room and find clues to help them escape. There is no charge but registration is required. Teams are forming now. Don’t wait, register on our website: tmcomservices.org today. This event will be held on Monday, July 22 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. (entry times will vary) at the TMCS Building.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. We provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. For more information on all of the programs offered at TMCS, visit at tmcomservices.org.

Community picnic upcoming

TROY — On Thursday July 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., a community picnic will be hosted by Partners in Hope at the Troy City Park at Shelter No. 6. This is the fourth year for this event, which has been a hit with local families. The event is open to everyone and is free of charge.

“We are excited to welcome old and new friends to celebrate with us, so please spread the word. We hope to have a crowd of 200-plus again this year,” said Carol Jackson, executive director. “Partners in Hope has been in Troy for 29 years thanks to the many people who have served and who have been served by the programs we offer. We are proud of our legacy of hope and feel this is a great way to give back and celebrate those who mean so much to us.”

The community picnic will kick off with a welcome and blessing at 5:30 p.m., followed by food at 6 p.m.

Call Partners in Hope at 335-0448 to make a reservation for dinner.

Open house date changed

TIPP CITY — Due to the weather, the Tippecanoe Historical Society has had to rescheduled its open house t0 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

The museum is located on the southeast corner of Third and Walnut streets. Third Street will be closed from Main to Walnut streets. There will be displays outside and the museum will be open. Bring family and friends and browse a while, have some refreshments, and visit with our members. The Lutheran Church parking lot at Fourth and Walnut entrance will be open, as well as on-street parking.

In case of rain or extremely high winds, this event will have to be cancelled. For more information, call Gordon at 667-3051 or Susie at 698-6798.