Area briefs

Outdoor movie set

TROY — Join staff at the Treasure Island Amphitheatre, 419 N. Elm St., Troy, for an outdoor movie night under the stars on June 25 featuring “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018), rated PG and 130 minutes long. Bring your family, a blanket, and snacks and drinks. Additional parking available at the library or Hobart Arena. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Trustees to meet

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — The Newton Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 in the Newton School board room to seek residents interest in enacting a township noise ordinance regulating noice within the unincorporated territory of the township.

Newton Township residents are encouraged to attend.

Lunch on lawn offered

TROY — The Miami County Cattleman’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 28 on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich, $8 for a ribeye sandwich or $5 for an all beef hotdog with chips, cookie and pop or bottled water.

Bluegrass festival planned

BRADFORD — The 20th annual Bluegrass Festival at Bradford Schools, sponsored by the Bradford Public Library, will start at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 28 and the music will end around 9:30 p.m.

Human flag to be formed

COVINGTON — J.R. Clarke Public Library will be honoring servicemen, women and veterans with a one-hour program entitled “Building a Human Flag for the United States of America!” It will take place in the parking area north of the library at 3 p.m. June 29. All area police, fire and rescue, National Guard, veterans from all branches of the Armed Forces will be honored. In order to successfully create a human flag, staff need volunteers of all ages to help hold the red, white and blue panels as they sing together, “The Star Spangled Banner.” There will be music, speakers and a drone picture taken above the flag. Staff are requesting a small donation of $2 for each person participating in creating the human flag. Proceeds will go to J.R. Clarke Friends of the Library. For a reservation, contact the library at 473-2226 or stop by and sign-up before Tuesday, June 25. This event will be a great kick-off to the Independence Day, Thursday, July 4 activities. In case of inclement weather, the Human Flag event will take place on Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m.

Concert upcoming

TROY — At 7:30 p.m. July 12, the Friday’s on Prouty downtown concert series will feature Honey and Blue, who recently played at the 2019 Strawberry Festival. They describe their style as a mix of pop, blues and soul.