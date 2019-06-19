Area briefs

Garage sale upcoming

TIPP CITY — Members of the Tipp city Seniors Inc. are preparing for a multi-family garage sale on June 21-22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items available will include household goods, glassware, patio furniture, decorations, toys, furniture and crafts.

Historic exhibit coming to Hayner

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will present a historic exhibit about Troy’s Musical Moments. The exhibit will be on display from June 28 through Aug. 18 is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

For more than 200 years, Trojans have loved hearing and making music. This exhibit takes a look at the people and places that are a part of Troy’s music history. Items on display in this exhibit are from the collections of The Troy Historical Society, the Museum of Troy History, the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, as well as individuals. These photographs and artifacts represent just a few of Troy’s many musical moments. The president of The Troy Historical Society, Judy Deeter, is the curator of this historic exhibit.

The opening reception is scheduled for 5-6:45 p.m. Friday, June 2.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.

Native plant sale set

TROY — Brukner Nature Center will once again partner with Native Ohio Plants, a local native plant nursery, run by BNC volunteers Claire and Ron Corbett. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22.

They will not only have a variety of native trees, shrubs and wildflowers for sale, but can also provide advice and encouragement for your native plant gardens.

Native plant gardens are important to our soils and climate and valued for their role in the ecosystem. They don’t need extra chemicals to thrive and once established their water needs are in balance with what nature provides. Native plants feed native insects that feed a great diversity of native wildlife, forming an intricate web of life.

Those gardening with native plants also may consider joining the center’s Wild Gardens Club, a group of like-minded folks passionate about our native flora.

For more information, call (937) 698-6493 or visit www.bruknernaturecenter.com.