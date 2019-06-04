Area briefs

YMCA offers diabetes program

TROY — The Miami County YMCA is currently enrolling participants for an eight-week program on diabetes education, support and self-management. Each session will concentrate on various topics to help participants to establish good habits and learn how to manage their pre-diabetes or diabetes symptoms. The program is designed to bring awareness and education to the community about the risk factors related to diabetes and chronic illnesses associated with diabetes.

This program is free for those who qualify through referral. It includes educational seminars, free personal training and membership with the Miami County YMCA during the program and for 6 months after participants graduate. The class will be held on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at YMCA’s Robinson Branch in Troy beginning June 11. This program is made possible through funding from the United Way.

To register for the program or for more information, contact Donn Craig at 440-9622 or d.craig@miamicountyymca.net.

Beginning pottery class offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a pottery class to be taught by Karen Stienecker for ages 10-14. This is a six-part class held on Wednesdays beginning on June 12 from 2-4 p.m. The cost of the class is $110 for residents and $120 for non-residents. Pre-registration is required. Visit our website (tmcomservices.org) to register. All supplies will be provided. The class will be held at Karen Steinecker’s Home Studio.

Participants will learn the major building techniques I pottery (pinch pots, slab work, coil, wheel throwing and glazing). Each week Steinecker will focus on a specific building style. The last class will be devoted to glazing and finishing. Each student will be given a one-on-one wheel throwing lesson. All supplies are furnished including tools, glaze and 15 pounds of clay. Additional clay will be available for sale. Expect to complete 5-10 original works.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. We provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. Visit tmcomservices.org or call us at (937) 667-8631.

WACO camp offered

TROY — Does your child constantly ask how and why things work? Do they take things apart just to see what is inside? Do they enjoy building things? For the first time this year, WACO is offering Young Engineer’s Camp.for inquisitive learners entering third through fifth grade. June 24-26th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be spent exploring engineering, working on designs, and building many unique projects.

WACO also offers Aviation Summer Camp on June 17-21, robotics camps in July, and drone camps in August. All camps are held at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

For questions and registration, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

BNC offers training

TROY — The Eastern Region Association of Forest and Nature Schools will hold a training from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8t that is ideal for educators working with children ages 3-8 years old.

Participants can expect a hands-on day of outdoor fun. Presenters share insights and activities based on their work in nature preschools, forest kindergartens, or other nature-based programs. Learn about resiliency through exposure to nature or having wildlife in your classroom. Don’t miss out on keynote speakers Jeanette and Christopher Canyon, children’s book author/illustrators.

For more information on various workshops that will be held or to register go online at http://erafans.org/OTR-OH. Dress for the weather since 50 percent of the workshop will be held outdoors. Lunch is included, but bring your canteen for drinks.