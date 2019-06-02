Area briefs

Free concert upcoming

WEST MILTON — A free concert will be held in downtown West Milton in the Hen’s Nest parking lot at 50 N. Miami St. at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8.

The Tipp City Community Band, made up of more than 50 members, will provide a wide range of music genres. North Street will be closed to traffic from State Route 48 east to Washington Street beginning at 5 p.m. Parking will be available on Washington Street, the Hamler Building lot and also on-street parking.

Bring your own lawn chairs as no seating will be provided. This activity is weather permitting. Some stores will be open until 7 p.m.

YMCA offers diabetes program

TROY — The Miami County YMCA is currently enrolling participants for an eight-week program on diabetes education, support and self-management. Each session will concentrate on various topics to help participants to establish good habits and learn how to manage their pre-diabetes or diabetes symptoms. The program is designed to bring awareness and education to the community about the risk factors related to diabetes and chronic illnesses associated with diabetes.

This program is free for those who qualify through referral. It includes educational seminars, free personal training and membership with the Miami County YMCA during the program and for 6 months after participants graduate. The class will be held on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at YMCA’s Robinson Branch in Troy beginning June 11. This program is made possible through funding from the United Way.

To register for the program or for more information, contact Donn Craig at 440-9622 or d.craig@miamicountyymca.net.

Beginning pottery class offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a pottery class to be taught by Karen Stienecker for ages 10-14. This is a six-part class held on Wednesdays beginning on June 12 from 2-4 p.m. The cost of the class is $110 for residents and $120 for non-residents. Pre-registration is required. Visit our website (tmcomservices.org) to register. All supplies will be provided. The class will be held at Karen Steinecker’s Home Studio.

Participants will learn the major building techniques I pottery (pinch pots, slab work, coil, wheel throwing and glazing). Each week Steinecker will focus on a specific building style. The last class will be devoted to glazing and finishing. Each student will be given a one-on-one wheel throwing lesson. All supplies are furnished including tools, glaze and 15 pounds of clay. Additional clay will be available for sale. Expect to complete 5-10 original works.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. We provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. Visit tmcomservices.org or call us at (937) 667-8631.