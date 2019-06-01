Area briefs

Donation event Monday

TROY — Annie the Highway Cow will be at the Troy Tractor Supply, 20 Stanfield Road, Troy, from noon to 3 p.m. Monday to help collect items for those affected by the tornadoes.

Annie the Highway Cow and friends have teamed up with Primex Plastics in Richmond, Ind. The semi collecting supplies will be at the Tractor Supply Co. from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and and Annie and friends will be joining them from noon to 3 p.m.

Items needed include canned goods (pull tab tops) and non-perishable foods , bottled water , diapers, baby food, wet wipes , paper towels , hygiene products (toothpaste, soap, deodorant, etc.), paper plates and utensils and dog and cat food. Donations will be divided by need and given to aid agencies within each of the affected areas.

Annie merchandise will be on-hand at the event and profits from all sales at this event will go directly to help neighbors in need in the Dayton area.

Class lunch set

COVINGTON — The Piqua Catholic class of 1953 will meet at the Covington Eagles for lunch at noon.

Family Days offered

PIQUA — On Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9. John Johnston’s family home, located at the the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, Piqua, will come alive with games and activities enjoyed in days past by families like yours.

Participants can make this an early Father’s Day gift since each dad or grandfather will be admitted free when accompanied by his family. Allow enough time to visit the Johnston Home to learn how the family lived, take in the Historic Indian and Canal Museum to gain insight into the lives of the first people who called Ohio home, and don’t forget to include time in your day for a relaxing ride on the General Harrison of Piqua and relive a time when mules pulled boats and the world moved at 4 miles an hour at the end of a tow rope.

Regular site admission of $9 per adults, $4 for children age 6-12. AAA and Senior discounts apply and admission is free for Johnston farm Friends and Ohio History Connection members.

For more information about the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency and its special events, or how to become a supporting member call 773-2522 or visit www.johnstonfarmohio.com.

Free concert upcoming

WEST MILTON — A free concert will be held in downtown West Milton in the Hen’s Nest parking lot at 50 N. Miami St. at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8.

The Tipp City Community Band, made up of more than 50 members, will provide a wide range of music genres. North Street will be closed to traffic from State Route 48 east to Washington Street beginning at 5 p.m. Parking will be available on Washington Street, the Hamler Building lot and also on-street parking.

Bring your own lawn chairs as no seating will be provided. This activity is weather permitting. Some stores will be open until 7 p.m.

YMCA offers diabetes program

TROY — The Miami County YMCA is currently enrolling participants for an eight-week program on diabetes education, support and self-management. Each session will concentrate on various topics to help participants to establish good habits and learn how to manage their pre-diabetes or diabetes symptoms. The program is designed to bring awareness and education to the community about the risk factors related to diabetes and chronic illnesses associated with diabetes.

This program is free for those who qualify through referral. It includes educational seminars, free personal training and membership with the Miami County YMCA during the program and for 6 months after participants graduate. The class will be held on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at YMCA’s Robinson Branch in Troy beginning June 11. This program is made possible through funding from the United Way.

To register for the program or for more information, contact Donn Craig at 440-9622 or d.craig@miamicountyymca.net.

Hearing loss seminar set

TROY — Upper Valley Hearing and Balance Inc., featuring Dr. Stacy Roberts, will host a hearing loss management patient education ceremony at 3 p.m. June 6 at 210 S. Market St., Suite A.

The seminar will cover: quality of life — communication tips with spouse and family, management of hearing loss and empowering to treat hearing loss.

To reserve a spot, please call 308-7000.