Area briefs

Road to close

TROY — East Canal Street from South Market Street to South Walnut Street will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 Closed at 8:00 A.M. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 7 for roof structure removal and replacement.

The work is being performed by Arcon Builders.

Kendall graduates basic training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Lucas S. Kendall graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Kendall is the son of Lance K. Kendall St. Paris, and Tammy L. Kendall of St. Paris, Ohio, step-son of Michele L. Kendall of St. Paris, and brother of Kevin L. Kendall of Fairborn.

He is a 2017 graduate of Graham High School, St. Paris.

YWCA luncheon features SafeHaven

PIQUA — Tricia Stemen, recovery activities facilitator for SafeHaven, is the featured speaker for the YWCA Monthly Luncheon Series on Wednesday, June 12. The program, which is free and open to the public, begins at 11 a.m. followed by a noon luncheon for $7 per person.

SafeHaven, Inc., located at 633 N. Wayne St., Piqua, provides a second home for those in need of mental health support.

“We plan structured days of free support groups, education classes, fun activities, free daily lunches and free transportation to and from their services,” Stemen said. “SafeHaven also offers a payeeship program where we help our mental health consumers pay their bills if they are unable to keep track of their bills themselves.”

Stemen studied law enforcement in college and has spent approximately 14 years in the social work field.

“It was a learning process for me when I entered this field. The clients are really living in crisis all the time. We are fortunate to have a SafeHaven facility in Miami, Shelby and Darke Counties available to help with their needs,” Stemen said.

SafeHaven serves approximately 65 people a day at their Piqua location. Recently 23 of their mental health consumers went on a camping trip due to a grant Stemen received.

“That experience was one of the best experiences in my life. It was humbling to go on a camping trip with a number of people who had never had the opportunity to do so before,” she said.

Reservations for the luncheon and program must be made by calling the YWCA at 773-6626 by Monday, June 10. A UVMC nurse is available from 10:15-11 a.m. for free blood pressure and glucose screenings. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.