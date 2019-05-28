Area briefs

CBC in need of Type O Positive donors

DAYTON — Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O positive blood and is calling on donors for help. Emergency room usage at area hospitals was especially high during the Memorial Day weekend and the supply has been further challenged by the damaging tornadoes that struck the Miami Valley Monday night.

CBC is asking people who are type O to donate blood at the Dayton Community Blood Center, 349 S. Main St. Donors can visit www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE to schedule the best time to donate.

The Dayton CBC Donor Center is under a water boil advisory and is experiencing low water pressure but is operating at full capacity.

People in good health, age 17 and over (age 16 with signed parental consent) can give blood.

Type O positive is the most common blood type (37 percent of the population) and is therefore needed by many patients. Type O positive is the universal blood type for all positive RH factor (O, A, B, and AB positive) patients.

CBC has a limited number of community blood drives scheduled this week due to the holiday period.

CBC is asking donors to support a blood drive from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 at the First Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy, and to keep appointments if possible to help replenish the blood supply.

Teen volunteers needed

COVINGTON — The J. R. Clarke Public Library would likr have several teen volunteers this summer.

Any student who has completed sixth grade and up can apply to assist in the summer reading program as a teen volunteer. You can pick up these applications from Mrs. Roeth, after June 3. Those teens involved will help with planning teen activities and implementation of the library’s summer programs.

Call 473-2226 for more information.

Slow roll offered

PIQUA — Bike Piqua will be holding a slow roll at 6 p.m. Monday, June 10.

Cyclists will meet in the Piqua Lumber parking lot, 701 E. Ash Street in Piqua, where Bike Piqua will recognize the opening of the newest section of the bike path.

Garage sale for the birds

TROY — A garage sale, to benefit the Miami Valley Bird Club and Rescue, will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15 at 4445 E. State Route 41, Troy.

If you would like to donate items, call 440-0016 or visit MVBCR.org.

Walking tour set

PIQUA —The Piqua Public Library will hold a walking tour of South Main Street at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15. Meet in front of Piqua Milling Building in the 100 block of North Main Street.

Tickets are $5 and may be purchased from Mainstreet Piqua at 326 North Main Street or call 773-9355.

Registration is required for program.

BRADFORD — Jeff Nicolas will offer his popular cartoon workshop, “Into the Tooniverse” at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11 at the Bradford Public Library.

Budding artists of all ages will enjoy his encouragement, guidance and talent as he leads participants through drawing two cartoons. This free workshop is open to all ages, supplies are provided. Please sign up in advance.

Pollinator program planned

BRADFORD — The Miami County Park District will be at the Bradford Public Library every Monday from noon to 1 p.m., including Monday, June 10, for a Universe of Pollinators Quest Program.

Students can check out books hand-picked by the park district staff. Activities pertaining to the book are done at home. Once an activity is complete, students can collect prizes. Backpacks put together by the park district will be available for check-out as well to assist with the activities.