Area briefs

Seniors enjoy Euchre

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Seniors Inc. have two Euchre tournaments every month. The first is on the second Saturday of each month at 6 p.m. and women’s Euchre is on the first Tuesday at 1 p.m. to benefit the scholarship fund.

View from the Vista set

TROY — Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista birdlife and join members of the BNC Bird Club on Sunday, May 19th from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify our feathered friends.

All levels of birders are welcome and binoculars are available for use.

New brochure coming soon

TIPP CITY — The new Tipp-Monroe Community Services brochure will be coming to residents’ mailbox soon. The brochure includes all of the educational, recreational, and special events that TMCS offers from June through August 2019 and will be mailed on May 20 to all of the residents of Tipp City and Monroe Township.

Registration for the summer classes begins on May 20. Visit tmcomservices to register.

New classes will include Pottery, Community Chorus, Beginning Recording — band preparation class, Family Game and Bingo Night.

Returning classes will include Summer Vacation at the Park: “Every Hero Has A Story,” “Call of the Wild,” and “Space is the Place;” Babysitting Class, Cooking with Art, Pilates and R.A.D. — Rape Awareness Defense.

Visit tmcomservices.org to sign up for classes on May 20. There are many more returning and new classes available this summer.

Basketball tourney upcoming

TROY — The Movement I.T.P.A. First annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is now taking participants for the event, set for May 31 through June 2. The deadline for sign ups has been extended to May 20.

This tournament is to reinvigorate the basketball community heading into the summer. There will be eight divisions, including third-fifth grade boys/girls; sixth-eighth grade boys/girls; high school boys/girls; and adult mens/ladies. There will be no co-ed teams. All players (parents for players under 18) must sign waiver before play. Games will be played at three locations. Friday night will be under the lights at Troy Community Park. Tournament play will be Saturday at Van Cleve School and Lincoln Community Center. Championship Sunday will be at Lincoln Community Center.

All teams are guaranteed three games during pool play, which leads to single elimination tournament. High school and adult divisions will be officiated by OSHAA referees.

The registration fee is $25 per player and there will be a mandatory four players on a team. Each team will receive a team T-shirt/uniform. Champions will receive championship T-shirt and championship plaque.

There will be a $500 cash prize for the men’s division & women’s division champion. A slam dunk competition cash prize will be $100.

There tournament also will include 50/50 raffle winners and a 3-point shoot-out for a $5 entry fee. The winner receives a $25 gift card. Entry forms are available at www.themovementitpa.com, on the center’s Facebook page, or at the center, 11o Ash St., Troy.