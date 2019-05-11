Area briefs

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Park District will hold the a “Find Loves Treasures” as part of their new Date Night Series from 7-9 p.m. May 17 at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City.

Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our new Date Night Series. Come and learn about the secret world of geocaching as you search the woods for your drink and treat vouchers with your date. No child care provided.

Adults age 18 and up. Program fee $5 per couple. Must purchase tickets prior to event.

Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

WESST MILTON — Join Milton-Union Public Library staff from 10 a.m. to noon May 18 for an introduction to the library’s new pollinator garden. Anwen Harris will present her Girl Scout Gold Award project and show how it will help our bee population. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

LOCKINGTON — The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will offer a barbecue chicken or pork chop dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail), from 11 a.m. until they are sold out on May 19.

Dinners will include a choice of barbecued chicken or pork chop, baked beans, applesauce, potato chips and a roll for $8 each. Dinners will be sold first-come, first-served and guests may dine in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment.

For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919. The day of the event, calls may be placed directly to the fire house at (937) 773-5341.

TROY — Radio Basim will start the dance party at 7:30 p.m. May 25 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

He will also bring with him a video display from the annals of notable funk history such as Soul Train. Basim is a local authority on funk as well as host for the WYSO (91.3) Friday night show, “Behind the Groove,” which features retro funk 45s, B sides, and neo-funk.

Cover charge is $5 at the door. IDs will be requested. “Love Rollercoaster” is the signature cocktail, crafted by locally-owned Craft Event Bar, and will be sold by the glass at this event. For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org.

TROY — A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 7-8 p.m. May 28 at Panera, Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.