Area briefs

Nominations sought

PIQUA — The YWCA Piqua has two awards given annually for women and young women of Miami County: Woman of Excellence and Young Woman of Tomorrow.

Women can be nominated for their accomplishments either in the workplace, community, church, social services, arts, education, etc. The nominee should fit the following criteria:

• Has shown qualities of leadership

• Has shown a high level of achievement

• Has made a significant contribution/impact

• Resides, is employed, or is active in Miami County

• Young Woman of Tomorrow nominee must be between 16-22 years old as of May 15, 2019

The deadline for nominations is May 15. Selected honorees are recognized at a gala luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 17.

To request a nomination form or for questions, contact Leesa Baker at the YWCA Piqua, lbaker@ywcapiqua.com or 773-6626.

Y offers track club

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA is offering a track club on Monday and Wednesday evenings beginning May 29 at Piqua High School’s Alexander Stadium. There will be endurance conditioning at the Robinson branch on May 20 and 22.

This club is for youth 6-16 years of age. Participants may choose to learn sprints, distance, and long jump, and then have the option to compete in track meets at Yellow Springs. The cost is $37 for members and $70 for non-members. See the Track Club Flyer for specifics or for more information contact Jaime Hull, youth program director, at 440-9622.