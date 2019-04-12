Area briefs

State of the College set

PIQUA — Edison State Community College President Dr. Doreen Larson will hold a State of the College address on Wednesday, May 1, in the Robinson Theater on the Piqua Campus. The event is held annually to inform community members and regional leaders about recent endeavors and future plans of the college.

In her address, Dr. Larson will provide an overview of highlights and accomplishments of the college, define strategic initiatives, and share future opportunities. A continental breakfast will be served from 8-8:30 a.m. with the address beginning at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 9:30 a.m.

The event is offered free of charge and is open to the community. Those interested in attending must RSVP to the Edison State Office of Business and Community Partnerships by emailing jslattery@edisonohio.edu.

Breast health event planned

TROY — A free breast health information evening, “Breast Health from A to Z,” will be offered by Premier Health on May 1, at the Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy.

Check in will be from 5:30-6 p.m. followed by a panel discussion program, dinner, and other activities from 6-8:30 p.m.

Topics will include family genetics and history along with high risk indicators; types of mammograms and screenings plus early detection methods; surgical breast procedures; and stages of breast cancer and treatment.

Kim Faris, host of MIX 107.7, will be the guest emcee. Following the dinner and panel discussion, girls’ night out activities are planned including free health screenings, chair massages, and spa services.

All activities are free, but space will be limited. Registration for the evening is required by April 29.

To register, call (866) 608-6463 or visit premierhealth.com/womenservices.