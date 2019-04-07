Area briefs

Bradford BOE to meet

BRADFORD — The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, in room 404. The regular session will be followed by an executive session, if necessary.

Open house upcoming

PIQUA — CORS Head Start of Piqua will host Head Start Hero Day and Open House Friday from 3:30-5 p.m. April 12.

Heroes4Hope Superheroes, local heroes, and staff will be on site to welcome those who would like more information on Head Start’s comprehensive early childhood education programs. CORS Head Start provides support to the whole child, families and the community by teaching skills to children to help them become school-ready.

Staff invites those interested in the no cost (income qualifications may apply) programming to become part of the Head Start family where they empower children and families to find their paths to success. A superhero photo booth and fun activities will be part of the event.

CORS Head Start-Piqua is located at 285 R.M. Davis Parkway.

For more information or to set an appointment for application, call 773-0773 or visit www.kidslearningplace.org and select “apply now.” No appointment is necessary.

Fort Rowdy meeting set

COVINGTON — The Fort Rowdy Gathering will hold their monthly committee meeting on Thursday, April 11, at the Covington City Building at 7:30 p.m. The public is always welcome. Join organizers as they prepare for the 2019 Gathering, to be held Labor Day weekend.

Final meeting scheduled

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Alumni Committee will meert at 6:30 p.m. April 18 in the Newton Media Center to plan for Newton’s 138th annual Alumni Banquet to be held on Saturday, May 11.

Organizers would love to have some new committee members, especially from the class of 1969. Classes to be honored include 1944, 1959, 1969, 1979, 1994, and 2019.

They also are updating the address list, so if you or someone you know has moved, please send the new address to Newton Alumni Committee, P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

This year in the programs will be an “In Memoriam” insert honoring Newton alumni. This is designed as a fundraiser to help with expenses. Please print your loved ones name/names as you’d like it to appear on a piece of paper and send it along with a check for $10 per name and the year they graduated to the address above. The date to complete this project is Monday, April 29.