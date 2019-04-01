Area briefs

Ballet to begin at YWCA

PIQUA — Parents and children ages 3-6 are invited to a Meet and Greet Ballet Event at the YWCA Piqua on Monday, April 8, from 5-6 p.m. Instructor Denise Toth will be available that evening to share class information and answer questions.

The six-week class session begins Wednesday, May 1, from 5:15-6 p.m. Membership is not required and class fee for the session is $20.

For more information, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, or call (937) 773-6626.

Succulent plant class offered

PIQUA — Caitlin Miller will offer a Make & Take It Succulent Plant class on Thursday, April 11, from 6-7 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua, 418 N. Wayne St.

“Participants will take home a container of succulent plants and learn about a variety of these indoor plants that need very little maintenance,” said Miller, from Miller Flowers, Greenhouse, Florist and Flower Farm. “They are beautiful year round and fun to have in your home or office.”

YWCA membership is required and fee for the class is $45. For more information or to register for the class, call the YWCA at 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

5K Run Wild upcoming

TROY — Brukner Nature Center’s annual 5K Run Wild will start at 9:30 a.m. April 20.

All proceeds benefit BNC’s wildlife programs. Each participant will receive a commemorative eco-friendly T-shirt, homemade cookies, a visit with wildlife ambassadors and the opportunity to win some green door prizes.

The pre-registration fee of $20 for BNC members ($25 for non-members) must be postmarked by Thursday, April 11 or dropped off by 5 p.m. Sunday, April 14. You can choose the no shirt option and save $5 on registration.

Registrations after April 7 will not receive a T-shirt.

Peace officer training offered

PIQUA — The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Edison State Community College is now accepting applications for the 23-week program that will prepare students for a career in law enforcement.

Students of the program will meet for six days each week beginning in July and, upon successful completion, will graduate from the program in December. The curriculum of the program is certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission (OPOTC) and covers all aspects of law enforcement training including administration, firearms, subject control, and investigation.

Completed applications must be received by May 28. Physical assessment tests may be completed on either May 30 from 1-4 p.m. or May 31 from 9 a.m. to noon., with the academy running from July 8 to Dec. 21.

For more information or to apply, contact Veronica French at vfrench@edisonohio.edu or call (937) 778-7865.