Area briefs

LEGO event deadline near

TROY — The WACO Historical Society’s annual Brick Blowout LEGO Contest is seeking participants and vendors for the 2019 competition.

This year even more prizes are waiting to be given to some deserving LEGO architect. Scene 75 is sponsoring this event and have donated $75 gift cards as prizes in each youth category.

Other prizes include a $100 gift card to Troy Meijer for the People’s Choice Award. Troy Walmart, Sky Zone, Jumpy’s Fun Zone, Tipp City’s Hickory River, Indian Creek Distillery, Coldwater Café, Cinemark, and LEGOLAND Columbus are just some of the prizes for the LEGO creatives.

Prizes will be awarded April 27 at the close of the Brick Blowout event.

Find all the details, including the theme, prizes, and registration packets at www.wacoairmuseum.org.

The deadline for entries is April 12-14. All ages are welcome to enter.

WACO is also looking for vendors to sell used and retired LEGO sets. This is a highlight of the event for young LEGO enthusiasts. Contact WACO at 335-9226 for a vendor form.

Spring dinner set

TROY — April 7 at noon is the deadline for tickets to the Miami County Democratic Party’s annual spring dinner to be held April 11 at the UAW Local 128, 1230 S. Market St., Troy.

The keynote speaker will be Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael P. Donnelly. The cash bar will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 per person or $160 for a table of six. Call Russ Wheeler at (937) 216-9280 for tickets.

Library celebrates 100 years

COVINGTON — J.R. Clarke Public Library, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, will host “Celebrating over 100 years of Service to the Covington Area Community!” at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13.

This special event will begin in the Community Room with several speakers, with all types of background information on the library and then progress with a tour of the building highlighting the SCANPro 3000 in the J.R. Clarke Alcove, the many uses of the SMARTBoard in the Community Room and the many new services that will be available for patrons.

Refreshments also will be served. For more information, call (937) 473-2226.