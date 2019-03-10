Hayner to introduce poetry event

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer an innovative new poetry event on Saturday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m.

“Poetry At Hayner” will feature 12 poets in “a mosaic of voices” to encourage a variety of subject matter, perspective, rhythm and meaning. Participants will hear landscape poems as well as performance poems.

The 2019 poet roster as of now includes: John Booth, Grace Curtis, David Garrison, Pauletta Hansel, Herbert Woodward Martin, T. J. McGuire, Chuck Salmons, Shannon Saylors, Elizabeth Cantonwine Schmidt, and Kerry Trautman. Some of these poets have an impressive history in the art of poetry and others are students noticed for their promise and craft.

The invited poets will read their own works in five-minute segments followed by an intermission featuring hors d’oeuvres and a wine bar.

The second half of the evening will feature an open mic hour, and time slots are limited. Those interested may sign up to read a poem of their own at the event beginning at 6:30 p.m. Watch the Hayner website to read the complete list of invited poets for the 2019 “Poetry at Hayner: a mosaic of voices.”

For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.