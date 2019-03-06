Area briefs

Recycling award winner named

TROY — Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. and the city of Troy are announcing the newest recipient of the Rumpke “Look Who Is Recycling” quarterly reward program for city of Troy residents who actively participate in recycling. The recipient is Deann Bechtol who lives on Branford Road.

To help educate residents on the subject of recycling and to encourage residents to participate in the city’s curbside recycling program and to recycle even more acceptable items, Rumpke of Ohio, Inc., the city of Troy’s curbside recycling contractor, has included Troy residents in Rumpke’s quarterly reward program. For residents interested in this program, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BGC8K5S and answer the question, “why do you recycle?”

Bechtol received a gift bag provided by Rumpke of Ohio, Inc., which includes several items, including a gift card from a local restaurant. Bechtol was presented with the gift bag on behalf of Rumpke by Mayor Michael Beamish at the Troy City Council meeting held March 4.

“I hope that other residents follow the example set by the Bechtol family and the prior recipients of this recognition, in being good stewards in protecting our environment by taking recycling seriously,” Beamish said. “The city appreciates the efforts of our contractor, Rumpke, in sponsoring this rewards program and providing information for citizens regarding the value and benefits of recycling — not only for today, but for future generations.”

SNL event set

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, March 16 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade.

This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and our Bounce House. Pizza and lemonade will be served during a movie. Drop off begins at 7:00pm and pick up is at 11:30pm Saturday. Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at 440-9622. Cost is $10 for Members and $16 for Non-Members. For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Dine to donate

DAYTON — Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers Tuesday, March 26t at Dewey’s Pizza, 131 Jasper St., Dayton, for a Dine to Donate. The event will run from 4:00-10 p.m.

Dewey’s Pizza will donate a percentage of all food sales when a flier is presented at check-out or shown from their phone. Fliers are available at the following link http://bruknernaturecenter.com and at the Interpretive Building. Valid on dine in or carry-out.