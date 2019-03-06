Area briefs

Basket bingo upcoming

TROY — Trojan Insurance Agency’s 16th annual Basket Bingo, in memory of Bob Blythe, will be offered at 6:30 p.m. March 14 at First Place Christian Center, 1008 Grant St., Troy. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The entry fee is $20 or reserve a table of eight for an extra $20.

Concessions will be available at 5:30 p.m. The event will include 20 bingo games with Longaberger prizes.

For questions or pre-order tickets, call 339-2674 or email amanda@trojaninsuranceagency.com.

Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer’s Societies Miami County Relay for Life.

Safe Sitter class planned

PIQUA — Students ages 11-13 can sign up to become a “Safe Sitter” with a three-session class beginning Tuesday, March 19. Other classes will be held March 26 and April 2. All sessions are from 4-6 p.m.

“This program is more than babysitting, but a youth developmental program focusing on safety and life skills,” said Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA program director. “Students will participate in small group interactive learning, role-play games and practice rescue skills with manikins,” she added.

Upon completion of the six-hour course, students will be a registered safe sitter. “YWCA volunteers have completed extensive training to be able to teach this program,” said Royer-DeLong.

Students must attend all classes in order to be certified. YWCA membership is not required. Class size is limited, so sign up early.

For more information on class fees or to register, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.

Get a bird’s eye view

TROY – Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista bird life from 2-4 p.m. March 16 and join members of the BNC Bird Club as you learn to identify our feathered friends. All levels of birders welcome.

Check out the feeders for winter finches. Binoculars are available for use.

Plan a date night

PIQUA — The Miami County Park district will hold the a “Love Birds” as part of their new Date Night Series from 7:45-9:30 p.m. March 15 at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road, Piqua. Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our new Date Night Series. Bring your love bird to the prairie as we observe he dives, turns and spirals of the extravagant mating display of the male woodcocks trying to get a date for the evening. Afterwards warm up around a fire toasting marshmallows and sipping gourmet hot chocolate. No childcare provided. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee $5. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Egg splash offered

TROY — The Third annual Easter Egg Splash for the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is set for 2 p.m. April 7.

The “hunt” itself will take place in the small pool of the facility following pictures with the Easter bunny in the main gym.

“The event is for ages 6 and under and we ask parents to get in with their little ones,” said Leia Lander, aquatic director for the Robinson branch. “It’s a fun way for some of the younger kids to hunt for eggs while acclimating to the water!”

The event kicks off in the gym with games and pictures with the Easter bunny at 2 p.m. followed by the egg drop in the small pool at 2:30 p.m. Free family swim time follows from 3-4 p.m. The event is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Pre-registration is required. Those with additional questions are asked to contact Leia Lander at 440-9622 or l.lander@miamicountyymca.net.

“The (Easter) splash event is also a great way for families to see what all the Y has to offer,” Lander said. “If you aren’t familiar with our facility or programs, it’s a great time to check it out and gain information about what other events we have coming up in the spring and summer!”