Area briefs

Y offers SNL youth event

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, March 9 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade.

This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and the Youth Center. Pizza and lemonade will be served at the Youth Center. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m.

Register at the Piqua branch or over the phone at 773-9622. Cost is $10 members and $16 non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

FFA member of month named

CASSTOWN — The March 2019 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Elizabeth Bair.

She is the daughter of Mark Bair and Stacey Elliott. She is a junior and third-year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Bair is a member of both the Dairy Cattle Evaluation and the Meats Evaluations Career Development Event teams. Bair, a co-chair of the Safety Committee, is planning a baby-sitter safety program for April. She attended the National FFA Convention. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience is raising and marketing pasture-raised market beef.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.

Horseshoe clinic upcoming

TROY — The Troy Horseshoes Club will offer free clinics for children ages 8 and older as well as adults to learn to play horseshoes.

The clinics will be from 1-4 p.m. April 27-28 and again May 4-5 at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

Registration deadline is April 13-14 by calling Doug at (937) 212-5879 or Tom at (937) 573-7900.