Area briefs

Scholarship available for transportation industry

VERSAILLES — Pohl Transportation of Versailles is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a student who is pursuing a degree or certificate in a transportation-related field requiring four years of study or less.

The award is open to graduating seniors or current college students who attended high school in Darke, Mercer, Shelby, Miami, or Auglaize counties. Eligible fields include logistics, supply chain management and diesel technology. A scholarship application is available at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholarshipinformation.

For questions, call (937) 548-4673 or email dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org. The deadline to apply is March 31.

Poetry event to feature mosaic of voices

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is announcing a new poetry event on Saturday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m.

“Poetry At Hayner” will feature 12 poets in a mosaic of voices to encourage a variety of subject matter, perspective, rhythm and meaning. These invited poets will read their own works in five-minute segments followed by an intermission featuring beautiful hors d’oeuvres and wine bar.

The second half of the evening will feature an open mic hour. Be sure to bring a poem of your own to read. Sign up at the event beginning at 6:30 p.m. Time slots are limited, be sure to get your name on the list. Watch the Hayner website to learn who the 12 invited poets are for the 2019 Poetry at Hayner, a mosaic of voices.

For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.

Paint a portrait fundraiser

TROY — Join staff for a painting fundraising event from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 17, as Brukner Nature Center staff help you paint a portrait of a “Fox in the Forest” on a 16-inch-by-20-inch canvas.

A BNC naturalist will provide an introduction to the natural history of these animals. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide you as you paint.

This opportunity is $35 per person, (ages 13 to adult), and includes refreshments and all materials. Deadline for registration and payment is Saturday, Feb. 16 by 5 p.m. (cash or check only).

All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.