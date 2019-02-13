Area briefs

Kayaking classes offered

PIQUA — The Piqua Branch of the Miami County YMCA will be offering kayaking classes on Monday and Wednesday, March 18 and 20 — two separate classes — from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The classes are designed for beginning kayakers who want to learn the basics of the sport.

The fee for the class is $15 for YMCA members and $20 for non-YMCA members. Class size is limited to four participants. You must be at least 14 years of age to participate.

The class will be taught by Jeff Lange, a local kayaking enthusiast, who is also a certified kayak instructor with the American Canoe Association.

There are many opportunities for renting kayaks around the Dayton area, as well as many waterways to go kayaking on.

For more information, or to register for the kayaking class, contact Donn Shade at the Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA at (937) 773-9622, or by email at d.shade@miamicountyymca.net.

Riverside to host open house

TROY — The public is invited to celebrate March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month with special activities on Friday, March 1 at Riverside, the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1625 Troy Sidney Road, Troy.

An open house will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. in the gym, where guests will enjoy cake, cookies, coffee and punch while celebrating with people of all abilities. There will be games, activities and for all to enjoy. Special guests will be on hand to present proclamations, and provider partner agencies will attend to distribute information and share in the celebration.

For more information about the Developmental Disabilities Awareness Open House, contact Melissa Nichols at (937) 440-3002 or visit www.riversidedd.org.

MVRPC plans public meeting

TIPP CITY — The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) is updating the Miami Valley Coordinated Public Transit-Human Services Transportation Plan for the region from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Tipp City Public Library, 11 E. Main St., Tipp City.

A series of public meetings will be held to review a draaft of the updated plan and make comments. The drop-in open house style meetings will include your opportunity to review public outreach and needs assessment results, and the prioritized goals and strategies for improving transportation and mobility throughout the region.

The meeting will include stations with display boards that provide information, staff to answer questions and collect input, and a rolling presentation displayed throughout the meeting.