Area briefs

Spaghetti dinner upcoming

COVINGTON — The annual Covington High School Spaghetti Supper will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 5 in the K-8 cafeteria.

The menu will include all-you-can-eat Italian spaghetti and garlic toast, homemade coleslaw, dessert and drink.

The cost is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children 12 and younger. Carryout orders also will be available.

All proceeds from the dinner go into the Covington Schools Scholarship Fund program.

The March music concert will be held at the high school gym the same evening.

The community scholarship fund drive is under way. Donations to the scholarship fund may be sent to Karen Brackman at Covington High School, 807 Chestnut St., Suite A, Covington, OH 45318 through March 22. For more information, call 473-2856.

Poetry event scheduled

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer a new poetry event at 7:30 pm. April 6 at the center.

“Poetry At Hayner” will feature 12 poets in a mosaic of voices to encourage a variety of subject matter, perspective, rhythm and meaning. These invited poets will read their own works in five-minute segments followed by an intermission featuring hors d’oeuvres and wine bar. The second half of the evening will feature an open mic hour. Be sure to bring a poem of your own to read. Sign up at the event beginning at 6:30 p.m., time slots are limited. Watch the Hayner website at www.TroyHayner.org to learn who the poets will be.

For more information regarding, call 339-0457.

Seedling sale set

TROY — Order your 1-3-year-old bare-root trees from the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District before March 15 and pick them up on April 8-9 at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

There are 20 species of trees, and five perennials for sale.

Order forms are available at 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, or online to www.miamiswcd.org. Call 335-7645 with questions.