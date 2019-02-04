Area briefs

Ostomy support group to meet

TROY — The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold its monthly meeting Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month except January and July-September. The meeting will be held in the hospital lower level conference rooms.

Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families, and are beneficial to health care professionals as well.

For more information, contact Robin Medrano at (937) 440-4706.

Taste-test new recipes

PLEASANT HILL — Do you like to try new recipes? Join staff at noon Feb. 13 at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, to taste-test a new recipe.

Bring recipes ideas to share, meet new friends, and talk food. Perfect for the budding chef or novice cook. For adults. No registration is required. An additional scheduled date is March 13.

For more information, call the library at (937) 676-2731.

Gathering meetings set

COVINGTON — The Fort Rowdy Gathering will hold monthly meetings beginning Thursday, Feb. 14. The meetings will be held the second Thursday of each month. All meetings will be held at the Covington City Building, beginning at 7:30 p.m. In August, meetings will be weekly on Thursdays.

The 2019 Gathering will be held Labor Day Weekend. The meetings are open to the public, and suggestions and comments are welcome.

For more information, contact Anita at (937) 676-3381.

Blood drive offered

BRADFORD — Bradford High School will host a community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. Feb. 14 in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford.

The blood drive is open to all students, faculty, staff, parents and community members. It comes during the heart of winter and continues the theme of Ohio’s first Blood Donor Awareness Month.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt.

Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Dog social planned

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 17 at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City.

Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Valentine Dog Lovers” social where dogs and their owners spend a day celebrating love. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet.

Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.