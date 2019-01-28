Area briefs

Kiwanis set February meetings

PIQUA — The Piqua Kiwanis Club has scheduled the following meetings for February:

Feb. 6: Chief Bruce Jamison, Piqua Police Department

Feb. 13: President Eric Lunde of the Kettering Health Troy Hospital

Feb. 20: Kiwanis Member Spotlight and business meeting

Feb. 27: Andy Hite from The Johnston Farm and Indian Agency

Kiwanis meetings are open to the public. Meetings will be a noon luncheon and meeting on Wednesdays at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, in Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, e-mail piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

Send a singing Valentine

PIQUA — The Miami-Shelby Melody Men’s Chorus will offer singing Valentines for your special someone on Thursday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For $35, a barbershop quartet will sing two love songs and give a rose or box of candy, along with a special Valentine’s Day card, to the recipient.

“We’ve been doing singing Valentines for over 20 years and really love surprising individuals with this fun treat,” said Ron Ventura, a member of the Back to School quartet, who will be serenading individuals that day. “We go to homes, businesses, schools, restaurants and many other places in the surrounding areas to surprise the recipients.”

For more information or to schedule a singing Valentine, contact Jill and Ron Ventura at 606-2428.

Hayner offers ballroom dance class

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to be offering ballroom dance classes for teens and adults beginning Feb 27, in the third floor ballroom of the Hayner Mansion located at 301 W. Main St.

Do you need to prepare for a wedding or prom dance? Come discover how to do the West Coast swing and nightclub dances. Students will learn the basics of each dance, along with proper lead and follow technique to assure that every move is comfortable and fun.

Dance instructors Ronnie and Cindy Mullins are the owners of Studio Outback, LLC, located just outside Tipp City. They have won many titles and were named the 2015 World Champions in their age division. They enjoy providing private instruction, teaching group workshops, and choreographing for special events including wedding couple’s first dance. For more information about the instructors, visit ww.OutbackDanceStudio.com.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information, see www.troyhayner.org. Don’t wait to register. Classes fill up quickly.

YWCA to host daylong trip

PIQUA — The YWCA Piqua will offer a day trip to Marion and Mansfield on Tuesday, May 21. The trip includes a guided tour of the Ohio Bird Sanctuary, where visitors can enjoy close encounters while feeding the birds. The Sanctuary provides rehabilitation of native species of birds and is home to 60 permanent residents.

Lunch will be an Italian meal at the historic Warehouse, a former railway depot station renovated into a restaurant in Marion. The trip also includes a tour of the Wyandot Popcorn Museum, the world’s largest collection of popcorn poppers and peanut roasters.

The bus will depart at 8 a.m. and return at 6 p.m. Cost is $108 for YWCA members and $128 for non-members. All gratuities for lunch and bus driver are included. A $10 deposit is required upon registration, with the balance due on April 9.

For more information or to register, call the YWCA at 773-6626.