Area briefs

Y offers clinic, SNL event

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, Jan. 19 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and a bounce house. Pizza and lemonade will be served during a movie.

Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at 440-9622. The cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.

The Miami County YMCA also is offering a basketball shooting clinic for youth and teens from K-12 on Jan. 19 at the Robinson branch.

Professional shooting coach Thom Townsley, promoter for the Indiana Pacers, will lead the clinic. Coach Townsley has more than 25 years of experience performing clinics worldwide and teaching professional practice skills used by both NBA and WNBA players.

The clinic is free for members and youth registered in the winter youth basketball classes/leagues. There will be a $5 fee for all other youth. Clinic times are as follows:

• Kindergarten through second grade — 9-10:20 a.m.

• Third and fourth grade — 10:30-11:50 a.m.

• Fifth grade and up — Noon to 1:20 p.m.

For more information on either event, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Financial report available

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — The Newton Township Trustees recently met to reorganize for the coming year.

For 2019, the officers and representatives are as follows:

President — Gene Laughman

Vice president — Terry Wackler

Miami County Council representative — Stan Fessler

Alternate to Miami County Council — Gene Laughman

Park Board representative — Stanley Fessler

Joint Fire District representative — Stanley Fessler

Debris manager — Terry Wackler

Park director — Stanley Fessler

Cemetery director — Gene Laughman

Road and bridge director — Terry Wackler

The township meetings will continue on the third Tuesday of each month at 8 p.m. at the Newton Township Building, 201 W. Walnut St., Pleasant Hill.

The Newton Township 2018 annual financial report also is complete and the report is available at 210 Walnut St., Pleasant Hill.

Contact John Wackler at (937) 667-8800 to review the report.