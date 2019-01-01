Area briefs

Essential oils class upcoming

COVINGTON — Come to J. R. Clarke’s lower level Community Room at the library on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 11 a.m.

You will learn more about Essential Oils for Winter Wellness and can actually create your own roller bottle to help you stay well this winter. The cost of this event is $5 per item created. Please sign-up in advance by calling 473-2226 or drop by the library here.

Movie night offered

TROY — Friday night movies at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center are free classic movies with free popcorn and drinks. Join others at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4 for “Uncle Buck,” the 1989 comedy about a bachelor who babysits his brother’s children with John Candy, Macaulay Culkin, Jean Louise Kelly.

Exercise classes set

PLEASANT HILL — Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Monday in January at 9 a.m. in January to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. The library will not be open to the public yet, so please ring the bell for entry. Water will be provided. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register.

Concert planned

TROY — A mountain dulcimer concert with Dave Haas will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Haas is coming to us from Charleston, W.Va., to host the 2018 Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton workshop and concert weekend.

He has four dulcimer CDs and seven dulcimer instruction CD/workbooks to his credit.

The workshop will be held at West Charleston Church in Tipp City on Saturday, Jan. 12. Learn more about workshop registration at www.troyhayner.org/music. The concert is free.