Area briefs

Veterans coffee canceled

TROY — Due to unforeseen circumstances related to a failure of the boiler that provides heat at the Masonic Temple in Troy, The Miami Valley Veterans Museum Monthly Coffee will not be held Jan. 2.

The scheduled presentation “The Drill Sergeant Experience: Fear, Hatred Respect,” by Jerry Mullins, will be rescheduled for the May 1 monthly veterans museum coffee.

The next monthly veterans museum coffee will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6 on the second floor of the Masonic Temple in Troy and will feature the presentation “American Pride — Ohio’s Hospice Volunteers Serving Veterans” presented by Glen Costie and Carl Gill. They will speak about Ohio’s Hospice, a nonprofit organization providing services to veterans in over 30 counties in Ohio, including Hospice of Miami County. American Pride is a program to honor all veterans before they pass away.

The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is a nonprofit organization, located at 107 W. Main St., Troy. An elevator is available. For more information call (937) 332-8852.

City offices to close

TROY — Troy city offices will be closed in observance of the New Year’s holiday on Tuesday, Jan. 1.

The city refuse collection and the curbside recycling program will be delayed one day starting with Jan. 1 (Tuesday collection on Wednesday, through Friday collection on Saturday).

Refuse and recycling is to be placed out for pickup no later than 7 a.m. on the day of collection.

Questions related to the refuse and recycling schedules are referred to the Central Maintenance & Service Facility at 335-1914.

PIQUA — Piqua City offices will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 1.

Garbage, refuse, and recycling collections will not be made on Jan. 1; collection will be delayed one day throughout the week. The city urges all customers to place their containers at their usual collection points the evening before for early pick-ups the following day.

Kiwanis meetings scheduled

PIQUA — The Piqua Kiwanis Club has scheduled the following meetings for January:

Jan. 9: Joe Gebhart, Ohio State Highway Patrol. The meeting is at the OSHP station, 401 W. U.S. 36, Piqua.

Jan. 16: Club members volunteer at the Bethany Center. (No club meeting)

Jan. 23: Kiwanis Member Spotlight and breakout sessions

Jan. 30: Vicky Knisley-Henry, Safe Communities

Kiwanis meetings are open to the public. Meetings are a noon luncheon on Wednesdays at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road (un less otherwise noted). Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

Trees to be collected

TROY — In cooperation with the Miami County Transfer Station and Recycling Center, the city of Troy will be collecting non-artificial Christmas trees at the curb and taking them to the transfer station. This service will begin Jan. 2 and continue through Feb. 1.

The trees are to be placed at the curb at the front of the residence for collection. All decorations, light strands, tree stands and plastic bags must be removed from the trees. Trees in plastic bags will not be picked up.

If a resident has a question about this collection, contact the City’s Central Maintenance & Service Facility at 335-1914 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.