Area briefs

Tree pick-up offered

CONCORD TOWNSHIP — Again this year, Concord Township staff will pick up Christmas trees from the homes of township residents through Jan. 18.

Requests for pick-up can be left on the answering machine at the Township Building at 339-1492. All lights and decorations should be removed and plastic wrap is not needed. The trees are taken to the Miami County Transfer Station and ground into mulch, so it is also a way to recycle.

Participation in the program has increased every year since it began and the trustees said they are pleased to offer this service.

Mullins to speak

TROY — Jerry Mullins will present “The Drill Sergeant Experience: Fear, Hatred, Respect,” during the monthly veterans coffee at 9 a.m. Jan. 2 at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy.

Mullins was raised in Troy, graduated from Troy High School in 1979, and served in the Navy and Army from 1979-1993. He is currently employed as street foreman for the city of Troy.

In addition, the ’67 Quilters will present homemade quilts to veterans and executive director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019.

For more information, visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.

Dulcimer concert set

TROY — A mountain dulcimer concert with Dave Haas will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Haas is coming to us from Charleston, W.Va., to host the 2018 Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton workshop and concert weekend. He has four dulcimer CDs and seven dulcimer instruction CD/workbooks to his credit.

The workshop will be held at West Charleston Church in Tipp City on Saturday, Jan. 12. Learn more about workshop registration at www.troyhayner.org/music. The concert is free.

Blood drive upcoming

PIQUA — Piqua Harley-Davidson will host a community blood drive during the inaugural January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 12.

The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 East Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt.

Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Coffee chat offered

TROY — A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 1-2 p.m. Jan. 29 at Purebred Coffee, Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.