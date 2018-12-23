Area briefs

Customer service hours set

MIAMI COUNTY — Customer service call center hours for Miami Valley Today circulation needs will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Dec. 24, and will be open from 7-11 a.m. Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25. Customers can call (937) 335-5634, and choose Option 2 to reach the circulation department.

Secret Santa again helps others

TROY — Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies were recently anonymously given 10 Christmas cards, each containing a $20 bill, to give out to those in need or struggling this Christmas season, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.

This marks at least the fourth year the secret Santa has anonymously provided cards and money for deputies to hand out. Deputies were given the cards on Friday to be handed out during their shift.

Duchak said, “It’s nice to be able to give out some good news!”

Complex to get Christmas visitors

TROY — Servants from True Life Community Church (TLC) will celebrate Christmas Day with the residents of Terrace Ridge Apartments. TRA is a community of affordable apartments for seniors and people with disabilities. This complex is located at 1312 McKaig Ave., Troy.

This celebration will take place at Kennedy Hall from 3-5 p.m. Hot chocolate and Christmas cookies will be served and participants will sing Christmas carols and play games. Presents and prizes will be awarded. Fresh fruit will be distributed.

TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call (937) 332-0041 or visit www.tlctroy.com for more information. Connect with the church on Facebook or YouTube.