Area briefs

Winter classes to begin

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will be taking registrations for Winter I Session classes beginning Monday, Dec. 10 for members and Thursday, Dec. 13 for nonmembers. Classes will begin Monday, Jan. 7 and last for seven weeks. This session includes many recreation and fitness options such as swim lessons, group exercise, gymnastics, youth programs and much more.

The Y will be taking online registrations at its website www.miamicountyymca.net. To do so, a participant must first register his or her email at the main desk. They can then go online, log in and register for their chosen classes. Registrations will also still be accepted at the YMCA courtesy desks and over the phone. For more information, call Donn Craig at 440-9622 or visit www.miamicountyymca.net.

History center to close

PLEASANT HILL — Effective immediately the Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., is observing their winter hours.

They we will reopen March 4.

Sparks to turn 90

TROY — The family of Arlene Sparks is hosting an open house celebration in honor of her 90th birthday from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5760 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

If you cannot honor her in person, the family asks you send a card to 125 Stonewood Road, Troy, OH 45373.

They ask that gifts be omitted.