Area briefs

Sparks to turn 90

TROY — The family of Arlene Sparks is hosting an open house celebration in honor of her 90th birthday from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5760 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

If you cannot honor her in person, the family asks you send a card to 125 Stonewood Road, Troy, OH 45373.

They ask that gifts be omitted.

Open house today

A holiday open house, hosted by the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, Mainstreet Piqua, United Way or Miami County, Piqua Arts Council and Grow Piqua Now, will be from 5-7 p.m. today at The Fort Piqua Plaza, 308 N. Main St., Fourth Floor, Piqua. Make a reservation at piquaareachamber.com.

Students help others

TROY — Cookson Elementary School recently raised funds through its annual Giving Program. The school raised $540 to give to two families with close ties to Cookson.

Last month, the school raised $500 to give to the children of beloved teacher, Melissa Wannemacher, who recently passed away.

Y offers SNL event

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, Dec. 15 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and the youth center. Pizza and lemonade will be served at the youth center.

Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at 773-9622. The cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Party for the animals

TROY — Join Brukner Nature Center for their annual Winter Party for the Wildlife from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8.

BNC’s 50-plus wildlife ambassadors worked hard this year to educate thousands of people, so come celebrate the season with wildlife friends.

From 2-3 p.m., enjoy refreshments and games, make a treat for your wild friends and visit with wildlife ambassadors.

From 3-4 p.m., enjoy a winter adventure along BNC’s trails.

Admission is a gift from BNC’s wish list for the ambassadors! Check out the wish list at bruknernaturecenter.com or take a tag from the “Wishes for Wildlife” tree located in the main entrance of the Interpretive Building and return the tag with your designated gift.

Souper soups event set

TROY — The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper Soups program from 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy.

Join park district health and wellness specialist to learn how to make delicious, healthy and gluten-free soups that can be enjoyed now or frozen for later. Class minimum 3 and maximum 6. Preregistration required.

Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.