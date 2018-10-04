AREA BRIEFS

Solar business plans open house

PIQUA — Businesses and homeowners across Dayton and Cincinnati are opening their doors to share their experience of going solar as part of the National Solar Tour. Now in its 23rd year, the tour is the largest grassroots solar event in the United States.

This year’s tour features sites in 48 states and more than 700 across the country. Dayton and Cincinnati area businesses and homeowners will join tens of thousands of others in touring solar homes and businesses.

Attending a solar open house is a great way for homeowners who have thought about going solar learn about the process from someone who has gone through it. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn how site hosts have benefited from going solar. The American Solar Energy Society and Solar United Neighbors are the tour’s sponsors.

On Saturday, Oct. 6, the home at 9111 W. Miami Shelby Road, Piqua, a commercial greenhouse, will be open for visitors from 1-4 p.m.

Learn about county’s bridges

TROY — Douglas Christian, retired Miami County engineer, will share his knowledge of the construction and history of covered bridges in Miami County at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at the Troy-Miami County Library, 419 W Main St., Troy. This program is for adults and no registration is required.

Farkle Mania offered

PIQUA — Come and learn how to play Farkle, a dice game that can be played with any number of people. Farkle Mania, instructed by Jenny Stewart, will be taught at the YWCA Piqua on Friday, Oct. 12, from 12-1 p.m. followed by group play from 1-3 p.m.

“We have so much fun playing this game and love that you can play with both small and large groups,” said Stewart. “Lots of laughter and camaraderie is included.”

Join in on this exciting class by stopping at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or calling 773-6626 for more information or to register for the class. YWCA membership is not required. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

Meet the Candidates set

PIQUA — The YWCA Piqua, 418 N. Wayne St., will be hosting Meet the Candidates Night on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 7:30 p.m.

This event creates a community educational forum featuring issues and candidates in the November election affecting Piqua area residents. The YWCA encourages all Piqua residents to be informed before placing your votes.