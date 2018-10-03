AREA BRIEFS

Remembrance walk set

MIAMI COUNTY — The Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County 3k/5k Remembrance Walk invites community members to walk in memory or honor of loved ones on Oct. 21, at Duke Park, 1670 Troy-Sidney Road in Troy.

Registration opens at 12:30 p.m. and the walk/run begins at 2 p.m.. The cost for adult participants is $20 until Oct 11. After Oct. 11, the cost is $25 and t-shirts for participants are not guaranteed. Post-walk snacks and door prizes will be available and bottled water will be provided.

All proceeds benefit patient care at the not-for-profit, community-based Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, serving patients in their homes, in extended care and assisted living facilities and in-patient center located at Upper Valley Medical Center.

To register, contact Susan Hemm at (937) 573-2108 or visit www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org.

Breakfast to be offered

LUDLOW FALLS — The Ludlow Falls Fire Department will offer a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Oct. 13 at the firehouse, 10 Greenville Ave., Ludlow Falls. Meals will be $6 each and those 8 and younger eat free.

BNC to host Haunted Woods

TROY — Enjoy a kid-friendly evening filled with guided walks, live animals and costumed characters at Brukner Nature Center Haunted Woods, held from 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 20-21 and Oct. 27-28. The gate opens at 6 p.m. with the first group leaving at 6:30 p.m. and every five minutes after that.

Your guide will lead you along the luminary-lit trail and stop at six stations along the way so you and your family can learn all about the wild creatures of the night (bring your flashlights). Activities also include free face-painting, games, storytelling at a campfire, plus cookies and cider after the hike.

Cost is $5 per person for BNC members and $7 per person for non-members (cash or check only). Kids 2 and under are free. Be sure to have your membership card ready. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis the night of the event, handed out in the order you arrive at the entrance gate, so if you want to join your friends, ride together or meet and drive in together. Parking is limited.

Edison to hold Trick-or-Treat

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will hold a free Halloween Trick-or-Treat event from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at the Piqua Campus. Children up to age 11 are invited to participate and must be accompanied by an adult.

Located throughout campus will be 12 interactive themed stops — such as Harry Potter, Funny Bones, mad scientists, haunted graveyard, and more – where members of the Edison State community will hand out candy and other fun prizes.

Trick-or-treaters are also invited to have their faces painted by the Skull Dollz and decorate a pumpkin. For the first hour of the event, Brukner Nature Center will be showcasing a creepy critter.

Halloween event at Koester

TROY — Koester Pavilion will host its annual trick-or-treat night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. The evening’s schedule will include games, prizes, and plenty of candy.

Children from birth to age 12 from the community are invited to this free event at Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, on the Upper Valley Medical Center campus.

For more information, call activities director Jessica Fox, at 440-5170.