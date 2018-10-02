Firefighters offer fundraiser

TROY — Troy Firefighters Local 1638 is gearing up for its annual “Pink Night” to raise funds for the Pink Ribbon Girls.

The event will be held from from 5-9 pm. Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Buffalo Wild Wings in Troy.

This will be the fourth year that Troy firefighters have teamed up with Buffalo Wild Wings to hold the fundraiser, and this year, the Piqua firefighters will join forces for an expanded experience.

Last year’s pink night raised more than $10,000 for the local grass roots organization that provides clients with breast and women’s gynecological cancers with free peer support services, house cleaning, healthy meals, and rides to treatment.

This year the firefighters hope to surpass that goal. As part of their fundraising effort, the event will feature basket raffles with products and experiences from area attractions and businesses. Some of those items include a YETI cooler, concert tickets to Hobart Arena, a rolling blue tooth speaker, tools, salon and spa packages, jewelry, and more.

There will also be activities such as Troy and Piqua fire truck displays, pink ribbon firefighter T-shirt sales, fire safety inflatable house, DJ, wing eating contests, wine wall, football toss game, and information booths from area health care providers. There will be “Pink Drink” specials and 10 percent of all food sales will go directly to Pink Ribbon Girls.