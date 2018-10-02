AREA BRIEFS

BNC to host Haunted Woods

TROY — Enjoy a kid-friendly evening filled with guided walks, live animals and costumed characters at Brukner Nature Center Haunted Woods, held from 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 20-21 and Oct. 27-28. The gate opens at 6 p.m. with the first group leaving at 6:30 p.m. and every five minutes after that.

Your guide will lead you along the luminary-lit trail and stop at six stations along the way so you and your family can learn all about the wild creatures of the night (bring your flashlights). Activities also include free face-painting, games, storytelling at a campfire, plus cookies and cider after the hike.

Cost is $5 per person for BNC members and $7 per person for non-members (cash or check only). Kids 2 and under are free. Be sure to have your membership card ready. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis the night of the event, handed out in the order you arrive at the entrance gate, so if you want to join your friends, ride together or meet and drive in together. Parking is limited.

Edison to hold trick-or-treat

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will hold a free Halloween trick-or-treat event from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at the Piqua Campus. Children up to age 11 are invited to participate and must be accompanied by an adult.

Located throughout campus will be 12 interactive themed stops — such as Harry Potter, Funny Bones, mad scientists, haunted graveyard, and more – where members of the Edison State community will hand out candy and other fun prizes.

Trick-or-treaters are also invited to have their faces painted by the Skull Dollz and decorate a pumpkin. For the first hour of the event, Brukner Nature Center will be showcasing a creepy critter.

Johnston to offer fall fun

PIQUA — Johnston Farm and Indian Agency will hold its annual Fall Celebration from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, with boat rides, tours of the homestead and other familiar activities, plus a new feature this year: a paw paw cooking competition.

Johnston Farm will supply paw paws as long as the supply lasts. To enter and get your paw paws, call (937) 773-2522 before Sept. 26. The creations will be judged at 3:30 p.m. at the Johnston home, with prizes for the top three recipes. Watch the website — www.johnstonfarmohio.com — for a variety of paw paw recipes to test your skills.

In addition, there will be three canal boat rides aboard the General Harrison of Piqua, at 12:30, 2:30, and 4 p.m., with some surprises. There also will be various period re-enactors who will recreate an earlier era. Be sure to include a visit to the Historic Indian and Canal Museum.

Regular site admission applies: adult — $9; children — $4; seniors, military and AAA members — $8. Children under 5 are admitted for free, as are Ohio Historical Society and Johnston Farm Friends members.

Author to discuss grief, healing

PIQUA — Author Theresa James will be the guest speaker at the YWCA Connections meeting to be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, The Cornerstone, located at Upper Valley Career Center. James will discuss the challenges of grief and healing by sharing her personal journey.

Lunch will be catered by UVCC culinary students. The cost is $9 for YWCA members and $10 for non-members. Payment is due at the door; reservations not paid will be invoiced. RSVP by Oct. 15, by calling (937) 773-6626 or emailing info@ywcapiqua.com.

PHS Alumni Band to perform

PIQUA — The PHS Alumni Band will perform its 48th halftime show on Friday, Oct. 19, at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field. Former Pride of Piqua marching band members of all ages are urged to participate in this event.

Practices will be held at the high school band practice field on Saturday, Oct. 13, and Sunday, Oct. 14, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. To sign up, visit https://www.phsalumniband.org/2018-sign-up/ and for updated information, go to the Piqua Alumni Band page on Facebook.

For further information, contact Scott Petty at spettys@aol.com, or Stu Shear at sshear01@gmail.com or call (937) 418-7657.