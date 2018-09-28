AREA BRIEFS

Parade participants sought

BRADFORD — The Bradford Pumpkin Show will again have an Extravanganza Parade at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, during the 90th Pumpkin Show.

Fire trucks from area villages, antique cars, floats, drill teams and more will highlight the parade.

Anyone wishing to participate in the parade should contact Debbie Richard at drichard2@woh.rr.com or send your information to 127 Church St., Bradford, OH 45308.

Calling PHS band alumni

PIQUA — The PHS Alumni Band will perform its 48th halftime show on Friday, Oct. 19, at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field. Former Pride of Piqua marching band members of all ages are urged to participate in this event.

Practices will be held at the high school band practice field on Saturday, Oct. 13, and Sunday, Oct. 14, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. To sign up, visit https://www.phsalumniband.org/2018-sign-up/ and for updated information, go to the Piqua Alumni Band page on Facebook.

For further information, contact Scott Petty at spettys@aol.com, or Stu Shear at sshear01@gmail.com or call (937) 418-7657.

Safe Sitter class set at YWCA

PIQUA — Students ages 11-14 can become a “Safe Sitter” with a three-session class beginning Tuesday, Oct. 2, at the YWCA Piqua. Other classes will be held Oct. 9 and 16. All sessions are from 4-6 p.m.

Students must attend all three classes to be certified. YWCA membership is not required. Class size is limited, so sign up early.

“This program is more than babysitting, but a youth developmental program focusing on safety and life skills,” said Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA program director. “Students will participate in small group interactive learning, role-play games and practice rescue skills with manikins,” she added.

Upon completion of this six-hour course, students will be registered Safe Sitters. “YWCA volunteers have completed extensive training to be able to teach this program,” said Royer-DeLong.

For more information on class fees or to register, come to the YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., or call 773-6626.

Artist to teach glass blowing

PIQUA — Meet with artist Dennis Walker to create a own hand-blown pumpkin from molten glass. The class, which is limited in space, will be 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at Studio 446, at 446 Weber St. An overflow class is scheduled for Oct. 10, if needed.

Participants will have individualized instruction, while the others observe. “Walker is a well-known artist and has had displays for Piqua’s Taste of the Arts and other area events,” said Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA program director.

Registration and paid fees must be made by Wednesday, Sept. 26, to insure a place in the class. For more information or to register, stop at the YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., or call 773-6626.

Kids’ sewing class set

PIQUA — Kids in grades 4-6 will love “Spook-tacular Sewing” with Kim Copley on Wednesday, Oct. 3, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua. Participants will learn to follow a pattern, cut the material and complete their very own Halloween-inspired creation! They will also take home a second kit to make on their own.

“It will be a fun class and everyone will be able to start and finish their creation that same night,” Copley said.

All materials are included in the class fee. There are member/non-member prices available for the class.

For more information or to register for class, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.

Comedian coming to Edison

PIQUA — Edison State Community College brings comedian and singer-songwriter, Evan Wecksell to the Piqua Campus on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the cafeteria. This hilarious performance is open to the community and is being offered free of charge.

Often compared to comedic superstars Adam Sandler and Stephen Lynch, Wecksell’s act is a blend of comedy and music that celebrates the college experience, endorses Internet addiction, and lampoons bad music. He has been noted as one of the funniest and most energetic performers to emerge from New York’s comedy clubs and musical venues.

Wecksell has made a series of appearances on TBS’ “Conan,” was named a “Hot Comedy Act” by Campus Activities Magazine and has emerged on radio stations across the globe. He is also recognizable from his appearances on such pop-culture shows as VH1’s “I Love the 80s” and E! Television’s “30 Most Outrageous Celebrity Feuds” and more.

For more information about the event, contact Nate Cole at ncole@edisonohio.edu or call 381-1555.