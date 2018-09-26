AREA BRIEFS

Football Moms hosting 5K

PIQUA — The Piqua Football Moms Club will host their annual 5K run/walk at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Alexander Stadium.

The “Saturday Night Lights 5K” will finish on the 50-yard line of Purk Field and participants can register at www.cantstoprunning.Com. The race is $25 and pre-registration is encouraged through Sept. 25, to guarantee a t-shirt. Race-day registration begins at 7 p.m.

This is an event for everyone. Piqua football players — past and present, moms, dads, grandparents, siblings, athletic sponsors, walkers, or runners. Strollers are welcome.

For more information, contact Shani Karn of the Piqua Football Moms Club at 214-2368.

Sykes to discuss Honor Flight

PIQUA — Edison State Community College engineering professor and Vietnam era veteran Steve Sykes was recently on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., and experienced many great moments. Seeing the monuments was important to him, but talking with veterans, including some from World War II, was equally meaningful.

On Oct. 2, at 4:30 p.m. in Room 456, East Hall at Edison State, Sykes will be sharing an account of the trip. The public is invited, and there is no charge or need for reservation. Edison State is wheelchair-accessible.

Contact Dr. Vivian Blevins at vblevins@edisonohio.edu with questions.

Women of Excellence slated

PIQUA — The YWCA Piqua will host the 22nd gala celebration honoring the 2018 Women of Excellence on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at the Piqua Country Club. The reception begins at 11:30 a.m., with the luncheon award presentation from 12-1:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the YWCA Piqua.

This awards program, established by the YWCA in 1997, recognizes women and young women who reside in, are employed, or active in Miami County and have distinguished themselves in their careers and/or in civic and community activities. This year’s Women of Excellence honorees are Connie Strehle of Piqua and Myrna Yoder of Troy. The 2018 Young Woman of Tomorrow is Darby Bubp of Piqua.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne Street or call 773-6626.

Safe Sitter class set at YWCA

PIQUA — Students ages 11-14 can become a “Safe Sitter” with a three-session class beginning Tuesday, Oct. 2, at the YWCA Piqua. Other classes will be held Oct. 9 and 16. All sessions are from 4-6 p.m.

“This program is more than babysitting, but a youth developmental program focusing on safety and life skills,” said Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA program director. “Students will participate in small group interactive learning, role-play games and practice rescue skills with manikins,” she added.

Upon completion of this six-hour course, students will be registered Safe Sitters. “YWCA volunteers have completed extensive training to be able to teach this program,” said Royer-DeLong. “The youth taking the Safe Sitter classes will be better prepared to both babysit and take care of emergency situations at home and in other places, too.”

Students must attend all three classes to be certified. YWCA membership is not required. Class size is limited, so sign up early.

For more information on class fees or to register, come to the YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., or call 773-6626.

ACS volunteer program offered

PIQUA — Marybeth Torsell, an American Cancer Society Road to Recovery spokesperson, will share volunteer opportunities with adults from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at the YWCA Piqua. The class is free and open to the public.

“The biggest challenge for some individuals needing cancer treatments is getting there,” said Torsell. “The American Cancer Society helps to coordinate volunteers to provide this life-saving transportation to and from treatment to patients in need. The transportation is free for patients and we are looking for volunteer drivers to help.”

For more information or to sign up, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.

‘Iron-Jawed Angels’ to be shown

PIQUA — The YWCA Public Policy committee will show an HBO movie based on the fight for women’s right to vote on Monday, Oct. 1, -or- Monday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m.

The movie shows the initial efforts of two women to win the right to vote for all women and how this movement grows over a span of eight years. It depicts prison time for those women on the picket line and the passing of the amendment giving all women the right to vote.

“We feel that this is a very powerful movie and would like to share it with area students and the community,” said Barb Davis, YWCA Public Policy Committee member. “The entire movie is approximately two hours in length and we will condense it to a little over 60 minutes by giving an overview of the beginning of the movie as well as an introduction of the main characters prior to the showing of the last 60 minutes.”

The movie is free and YWCA membership is not required. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

For more information, visit the YWCA Piqua, 418 N. Wayne St., or call 773-6626.