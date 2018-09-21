AREA BRIEFS

Road closings slated

WASHINGTON TWP. — Bausman Road will be closed starting on Monday, Sept. 24, at approximately 8 a.m. for culvert replacement. The approximate reopening date is Tuesday, Sept. 25. The location of the work is between Stillwell Road and Washington Road. The work area is 300 feet east of Stillwell Road.

Hardin Road also will be closed starting on Monday, Sept. 24, around 8 a.m. for culvert replacement. The approximate reopening date is Wednesday, Sept. 26. The location of the work is between Miami Shelby/Landman Mill Road and Little Turtle Lane. The work area is 0.3 miles south of Miami Shelby/Landman Mill Road.

Mom’s Club hosting 5K

PIQUA — The Piqua Football Mom’s Club will be hosting its annual 5K run/walk at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Alexander Stadium.

The “Saturday Night Lights 5K” will finish on the 50-yard line of Purk Field and participants can register at www.cantstoprunning.Com. The race is $25 and pre-registration is encouraged through Sept. 25, to guarantee a t-shirt. Race-day registration begins at 7 p.m.

This is an event for everyone. Piqua football players — past and present, moms, dads, grandparents, siblings, athletic sponsors, walkers, or runners. Strollers are welcome.

‘Paint Pour’ class upcoming

PIQUA ― Join Mary Frances Rodriguez to “pour” an abstract painting at the YWCA Piqua on Monday, Sept. 24, from 6-7:30 p.m. The class is open to adults and youth 8 and over accompanied by an adult. To take the class, either the child or the adult must have a YWCA membership.

Rodriguez, of Design 52 Creative Services, will help participants with step-by-step instructions to create paintings on an 8” x 8” canvas. “Everyone will go home with a painting that will be a great piece of artwork for home or for a gift,” she said.

For more details or to sign up, stop at the YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., or call (937) 773-6626.

Piqua crafters featured

URBANA — Several exhibitors from Piqua will be among the more than 75 artists, craftpersons, performers, and others at the Champaign County Historical Society’s 46th annual Oktoberfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8, on the museum grounds, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana.

Amy Boutwell, a festival participant for the past 10 years, will represent Family Thyme Crafts and offer hand-painted barn quilt boards, signs and handcrafted seasonal décor of snowmen and reindeer.

Pam Weldy and Julie Roeth, exhibiting as the Domestic Divas, will offer handmade totes of all sizes, quilts and quilted bags, original herbal teas, and salves.