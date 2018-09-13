AREA BRIEFS

‘Paint Pour’ class at YWCA

PIQUA ― Join Mary Frances Rodriguez to “pour” a masterful abstract painting at the YWCA on Monday, Sept. 24. Class will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. and is open to adults and youth 8 and over accompanied by an adult. To take the class, either the child or the adult must have a YWCA membership.

Rodriguez, of Design 52 Creative Services, will help participants with step-by-step instructions to create their own abstract painting on an 8” x 8” canvas.

“Students need no prior experience and will choose their own colors for this fun class,” said Rodriguez. “Everyone will go home with a painting that will be a great piece of artwork for home or for a gift.”

YWCA Program Director Beth Royer-DeLong said, “We are excited to have Mary Frances share her talents with us. She is well-known in the area for her tea parties as well as her artistic talents for classes and a variety of art parties.”

For more information or to sign up for the class, stop at the YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., or call (937) 773-6626.

Hayner offers knitting class

TROY — Students in Emily Kasper’s Beginning Knitting class will make a cowl and hat while learning knitting basics during a three-day class that introduces students to pattern reading, gauge and yarn weights.

Beginning Oct. 15, at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., the class costs $60, which includes all supplies.

Experienced students will want to consider registering for the raglan pullover sweater knitting class starting on Monday, Oct. 1. Those who need assistance with a project can join Kasper’s once-monthly Open Knit Studio. It’s a great way to get help while enjoying the company of others.

Kasper is a Craft Yarn Council-certified knitting instructor who enjoys sharing her love of knitting with others.

The deadline to register for a class is one week before the class begins. For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information, see www.troyhayner.org. For more information, call (937) 339-0457.

Home school gym program set

TROY — The Miami County YMCA will be offering a home school gym program for home school families at the Robinson Branch beginning in October on Thursdays. On Oct. 4, there will be a registration and orientation day beginning at 1 p.m. The gym program begins Oct. 11, with sign-in at 1 p.m., a structured activity from 1:15-2 p.m., and open gym/swim from 2-3 p.m.

Each structured program is broken into three-week segments, including sports, group games, and fitness fun.

The program runs for a total of 27 weeks from October through May 2019. The program is for 5-year-olds through high schoolers and activities are broken up by age. The cost is $1 per YMCA member and $3 per non-member each week.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull, youth program director, at j.hull@miamicountyymca.net or (937) 440-9622.

PEEP registration upcoming

TROY — Keep your preschooler active this fall by registering them for hands-on, outdoor exploration with Brukner Nature Center’s Preschool Environmental Education Program (PEEP).

Each class will be filled with wildlife discovery as participants share a story, make a craft, enjoy a snack, then take an exploratory hike.

Fall II session runs Oct. 23 through Dec. 7. This nature-based preschool program for potty-trained 3-to-5-year olds is offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. with an additional Friday afternoon class from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Sessions run for six weeks with a different nature-related topic explored each week. The fee is $55 for BNC members and $75 for non-members. All fees are due upon registration (cash or check). Class size is limited to 12 children.

There will be a break for all classes the week of Thanksgiving.