AREA BRIEFS

Bingo to benefit Hospice

PIQUA — A purse bingo benefit for Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will be held Thursday, Sept. 27, at the Miami Valley Centre Mall at 6:30 pm and in the Center Conference and Banquet Hall located off the food court.

Only 175 tickets for the event will be sold, at a cost of $25, or $30 at the door the day of the event. Tickets are available at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, 550 Summit Ave., Suite 101, and For All Seasons at 2 W. Main St., both in Troy. Tickets are also available online at www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org/event/pursebingo2018/.

Each ticketholder will receive a small Vera Bradley gift. During bingo, over 20 prizes will be awarded. The event also includes a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, raffle and refreshments.

In case of a sold-out event, reserved tickets not paid for by 6 p.m. the evening of the event may be sold. For questions, call Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County at (937) 335-5191.

Pie contest upcoming

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Farmers Market will host an apple pie baking contest on the last day of the market, Thursday, Sept. 20. The contest is open to anybody who would like to enter; no pre-registration is required. The contest will have both adult and youth (13 and under) categories.

Pies can be dropped off at the market any time before 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. Entrants are encouraged to use scratch ingredients and all pies should be at least 60 percent apple. Entries will be judged for taste and appearance and the winners will win cash awards of $15 for first place, $10 for second place and $5 for third place. Following the judging, the remaining pies will be served to market visitors and customers.

The Farmers Market is held in High Street in front of the Piqua Public Library from 3:30-6:30 p.m. For more information about the apple pie contest, visit the Piqua Farmers Market website at www.piquafarmersmarket.com and click on the Special Events tab or call Mainstreet Piqua at 773-9355.

Dine to Donate planned

PIQUA — Help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center by dining at Buffalo Wings & Rings in Piqua (located at 989 E. Ash St.) on Wednesday, Sept. 19 from 5-8 p.m.

Buffalo Wings & Rings will donate a percentage of your food bill when you dine in or order carryout. No flier is needed – just mention Brukner Nature Center when you order.