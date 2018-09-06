AREA BRIEFS

SNL event planned

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, Sept. 15 for youth in first through sixth grade.

This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and the Youth Center. Pizza and lemonade will be served at the Youth Center.

Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at 773-9622. Cost is $10 members and $16 non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Locavore dinner offered

MIAMI COUNTY — The fifth annual Miami County Locavore dinner will be held from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 20 at Fulton Farms.

Presale tickets are $50 per person or $95 per couple. Two drinks are included with each ticket featuring Old Mason Winery and Moeller Brew Barn.

For tickets, call or text Lisa at (937) 657-5612 or email Amber at rosebudranchandgarden@gmail.com.

Cemetery walk upcoming

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill History Center will present its Fourth annual Cemetery Walk at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, located at the west edge of the village on Monument Street at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16.

Featured this year will be Red Kramer, Maude Arnett , Paul Shively and Walter Linton.

This event offers participants to learn about the lives and their families who lived in Pleasant Hill and Newton Township.

The History Center at 8 E. Monument, is open Mondays from 3-7 p.m. through November.

The center is handicapped accessible. Followthem on Facebook or Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com.

Book sale set for Sept. 14-15

WEST MILTON — Stock up your personal library at the New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library’s semi-annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14-15, with a bag sale the last two hours (3-5 p.m.) on Saturday. Bags will be provided.

Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.