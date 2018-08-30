AREA BRIEFS

Former employees’ lunch set

COVINGTON — The quarterly luncheon for former Piqua Memorial Hospital employees will be held Thursday, Sept. 6 at Buffalo Jack’s, Covington, at 11:30 a.m. No reservations needed, as ordering will be from the menu.

If any questions, call Nancy at (937) 473-3337 or Judy at (937) 214-2036.

Edison offers river lunch event

PIQUA — The second annual Float, Learn, Lunch on the Great Miami River will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 21. Ope to all adventurers, the event is a relaxing, educational journey down the Great Miami with lunch afterward. To register, email studentsenate@edisonohio.edu.

Youth sports leagues open

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for upcoming sports leagues at the Piqua Branch and Robinson Branch. The leagues begin Oct. 19 and run for eight weeks.

— Piqua Branch leagues

• 5 and 6 year old (through kindergarten) boys/girls basketball – Friday evenings

• 7-to-10-year-old boys/girls Indoor Soccer – Saturday afternoons

— Robinson Branch leagues

• 1st and 2nd grade boys/girls basketball – Friday evenings

• 3rd and 4th grade boys/girls basketball – Saturday mornings

• 3-4 and 5-6 -year-old soccer – Saturday mornings/afternoons

• 2nd through 5th grade floor hockey – Saturday afternoons (begins Nov. 3)

Early registration is through Sept. 30. Cost is $35 for Y members and $67 for non-members. To register, contact the Piqua Branch at 773-9622 or the Robinson Branch at 440-9622, or stop in to either branch. For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Learn quilt-making at Hayner

TROY — Learn the art of quilt making at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St. Instructor Catherine Elson will present a variety of projects in classes for teens and adults. In addition to being a practical skill, quilting promotes creativity and can be a great way to forge friendships. The first fall class begins on Monday, Sept. 17.

Elson’s involvement with the art of quilt making began when a neighbor shared the gift of quilting with her over 27 years ago. Since that time, quilt making has become her passion. Her experience includes teaching quilt making for a local fabric retailer. Elson is the owner of The Wonky Stitch Studio, LLC in New Carlisle, Ohio.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information please see www.troyhayner.org. Don’t wait to register. Classes fill up quickly.

Council meeting rescheduled

COVINGTON — The Covington Council meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 4, has been rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. The second council meeting will remain on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. as originally scheduled.