AREA BRIEFS

Kiwanis meetings planned

PIQUA —

The Piqua Kiwanis Club has scheduled the following meetings for September:

• Sept. 5 — Harmony Systems and Service with Cynamyn Williams

• Sept. 12 — Working meeting and member spotlight

• Sept. 19 — Dayton Dragons Baseball with Tom Nichols

• Sept. 26 — ReFlektion featuring Justin and Yared Younce

Kiwanis meetings are open to the public. Meetings will be a noon luncheon and meeting at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

Join in to knit for cancer

PIQUA — Suzie Hawkes will coordinate a knitting activity on Thursday, Sept, 6, at 10 a.m. at the YWCA Piqua. Participants will be knitting or crocheting hats and other items to donate to cancer patients at Upper Valley Medical Center. Please bring your own yarn, knitting needles or crochet hooks.

“Our supply of donated yarn is dwindling so we are happy to accept donations of yarn from individuals who have extra at home,” Hawkes said, adding, “Anyone can donate items they have made at home if they are unable to attend the Sept. 6 get-together.”

For more information, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call (937) 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

Final summer concert set

TIPP CITY — Downtown Tipp City’s September Community Night will be held on Friday, Sept. 7. The evening of free music will open with Scott Lee at 6 p.m. and The Barnhart Band at 6:45. Headlining the evening will be Wolf Moon Revival at 7:30 p.m.. This will be the final performance of the Summer Concert Series, celebrating its 27th season.

Lee will start the evening with an array of old-time bluegrass, Irish folk songs, blues, and cowboy tunes. Next up will be The Barnhart Band from Troy, winner of this year’s Strawberry Festival talent competition, featuring John Treasure and Cyndi Clark. The duo combines stand-up bass, guitar, harmonica, and gritty vocals for a mix of blues, folk and rock.

Delivering an explosion of blues, funk, and Americana, headliner Wolf Moon Revival consists of local music veterans Eric Henry on guitar, Joe Waters on vocals/harmonica/guitar, Brad Denson on bass, and Brandon Austin on drums.

It is recommended that you bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. For more information, stop by The Hotel Gallery or call (937) 667-3696.