AREA BRIEFS

No paper on Labor Day, Sept. 3

PIQUA — Due to the Labor Day holiday, the Piqua Daily Call will not publish a Monday edition on Sept. 3. However, as a special gift, subscribers will receive a complimentary copy of the Miami Valley Sunday News on Sunday, Sept. 2.

The Piqua Daily Call will resume its regular publication schedule on Wednesday, Sept 5.

Please remember to follow the Piqua Daily Call on Facebook, on Twitter @TheDailyCall, and online at www.dailycall.com

Museum offers Christmas drop box

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is serving as a drop box location for “Operation Christmas Stockings” through Sept. 15. The drop box is in the museum lobby on the second floor of the Masonic Temple, 107 W. Main St. Troy.

Items donated will be placed in shoeboxes and sent to men and women serving our country this Christmas. Items needed are wrapped candy, playing cards, single serving instant coffee, powdered drink mixes, tea, oatmeal, protein bars, tuna kits, crossword puzzles, travel sized toiletries, hand sanitizer, duct tape, flashlights and white athletic socks.

They also need names and addresses of service men and woman who could use these items in the field. Names and addresses can be emailed to miamicorepwomen@gmail.com.

The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. An elevator is available to the second floor. Admission is free.

Succulents topic of program

TROY — Back by popular demand, the Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will present “Succulents in September,” at the next session of the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series on Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.

The workshop will be led by Barb Hiser, who will discuss succulents and their unique characteristics. Learn how these very forgiving plants are a good choice for experts and novice gardeners alike. See examples of unusual succulent planting containers and arrangements. Each participant will then create their very own potted creation to take home.

The session will be held at the Miami County Government Center Building (Old Hobart Building) at 510 W. Water St., Troy. The cost is $15 and pre-registration is required by Aug. 31. The workshop is limited to 25 participants.

For more details, contact the Extension office at 440-3945. Visit go.osu.edu/miamicoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.