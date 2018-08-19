Area briefs

Class of ‘61 picnic planned

PIQUA — The Piqua Central High School Class of 1961 will hold their 75th birthday party picnic at 4 p.m Saturday, Sept. 15, at Doug Manson’s residence.

It is not too late to send in reservations. Cost is $10 each, which includes fried chicken and sides. Lemonade and water

will be provided. Bring your lawn chair, a snack to share, and your drink of choice.

For more information, please contact Marsha Simpson at (937) 335-7931 or Nancy Haney at (937) 478-1389.

Tea party sold out

PIQUA — Tickets are no longer availabler for the Piqua Public Library event, “A Proper Afternoon Tea,” set for Sunday, Sept. 9. The library is partnering with Mary Frances Rodriguez of Design52 Creative Services to offer the tea party. Guests can pick up their tickets at the library before the event.

Ag meeting slated

TROY — The 14th All Ag Meeting and Banquet will begin with voting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30.

The evening will include welcoming back former supervisors, trivia, prizes, food and guest speaker Steve Baker. Tickets are $1 if purchasee by Aug. 24 and $10 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free. Call 335-1471 or 335-SOIL to register.

Lunch on the Lawn set

TROY — Lunch on the Lawn will be offered by the Miami County Cattlemen’s Association from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31 on the Miami County Courthouse lawn.

Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich of $8 for a rib eye and include chips, cookie and pop or water.

TROY — Help Brukner Nature Center celebrate the unique, diverse, and beautiful butterflies found here in Ohio with a mixed-media art exhibit.

Each of the 25 selected pieces will be paired with a $1 voting jar in the Heidelberg Auditorium and the “People’s Choice Award” will be announced at our Monarch Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 8. All art will be for sale for $20 unframed and available for pick up after the exhibit.

All proceeds support the center’s Monarch celebration and butterfly education.

Riverside hosts Play & Sports Group

TROY — The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, will host a Young Athletes Play & Sports Group activity for children of all abilities, ages 2-7. Young Athletes Play & Sports Group is geared toward helping children learn basic sports skills while improving strength and coordination. The event is also a great time for parents and guardians to socialize with each other and offer support.

Young Athletes Play & Sports Group will be held Friday, Aug. 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Riverside, 1625 Troy Sidney Road, Troy. It is free and open to kids of ALL abilities. Children must be registered to participate. For more information and to register, please contact Joy Starry at (937) 440-3048 or joy.starry@riversidedd.org.