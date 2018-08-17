Area briefs

Rock Piqua! event relocated

PIQUA — This evening’s Rock Piqua! event, the final concert in the summer series, has been relocated from Lock 9 Park to Hance Pavilion in Fountain Park.

The concert will open with Dayton party band Zack Attack! at 7 p.m., followed by the headliner, ’70s arena rock tribute band The Classic Rock Experience, at 9 p.m.

Rock Piqua! is free and open to all ages. No outside food or beverages will be permitted.

Cruise-in coming up

TIPP CITY — Old Tippecanoe hosts the 22nd Annual Trans Am Nationals Cruise-In from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, in the historic district with free admission.

The Saturday night cruise-in is the highlight of a three-day Trans-Am Nationals event held each year in Dayton. Along with help from Trans Am Club of America, Dayton Chapter, and the Trans Am Nationals Committee, owners of the following Firebird models are urged to enter the cruise-in: Sprint, H.O., Esprit, S/E, Formula, Firehawk, Trans Am, and GTA’s.

Registration is $10 at Monroe Federal Bank from 5-7 p.m. The first 250 entries will receive dash plaques. Trophies will be awarded to the winning categories at 8:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to view the entries and enjoy the fun.

For more information, call Cheryl (Trans Am Club) at (513) 202-1212 or Steve (Old Tippecanoe) at (937) 667-3696.

Blood drives set

PIQUA — Piqua city employees will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive Monday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Piqua City Building Commission Chambers, 201 W. Water St. during the final week of the “Build a Better Blood Supply” summer campaign. It’s a last chance to enter the drawing for a $5,000 home improvement gift card by registering to donate.

Fletcher United Methodist Church also will partner with CBC for a blood drive from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” t-shirt and will be automatically entered in the drawing for the gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.