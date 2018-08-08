Area briefs

Garden to Table series slated

TROY — The Miami County Park District will hold the Lost Creek Garden to Table Series program from 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 13, at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 East State Route 41, east of Troy. Come out to the farm and learn about basic garden management.

Discover the health benefits of growing your own food as you harvest, prepare and sample the fresh foods from the Lost Creek Garden. Class fee $5 per person. Space is limited. Class minimum four and maximum eight. Preregistration is required.

Register by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Mud volleyball tourney set

CONOVER — A co-ed mud volleyball tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 18, at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, corner of U.S. Route 36 and Alcony Conover Road, Conover.

Teams will consist of a minimum of three women. Prizes awarded to the top three teams.

The deadline to register is Aug. 15, and the fee is $60 per team or $70 with a late fee. Proceeds will benefit the A.B. Graham Memorial Center

For rules or more information, call Mary at ((37) 214-5562, visit abgraham.org or Facebook at ABGrahamCenter for more information.

Songwriters to perform

TROY — David Payne of The New Old-Fashioned band will join the Hayner at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, in bringing three notable songwriters for an evening of stories, interviews and song with Kyleen Downes, a popular soloist and Harold Hensley of The Repeating Arms, and Paige Beller, of Jasper the Colossal.

Beller is a popular performer in the area. Her lyrics are poetic and full of angst and depth and delivered with a youthful, rhythmic courage. Downes began her musical journey studying music and classical guitar at Wright State University. She finds her own songwriting is also informed by her classic ’60s and ’70s rock upbringing. Her lyrics are full of light and life. Her sound is reminiscent of the great poets of rock such as Carol King and James Taylor. Hensley, a Miami Valley staple, is a prolific writer with a great rootsy-folk vibe and just a twang of county. He has been making music in the area for more than 20 years.

Seminar planned

PIQUA — The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society will offer “Institutional Records Seminar: Records from Ohio’s Prisons, Asylums and Children”s Homes,” presented by Liz Plummer, outreach reference archivist for the Ohio History Connection, from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 21, at the Piqua Public Library, Louis Room, 116 W. High St., Piqua.

The event is free, open to the public and requires no reservation.

For questions, contact Stephanie Winchester at 307-7142 or stefalx@msn.com.

Dayton band to play

TROY — Hey There Morgan, a three-piece cover band from Dayton, will play everything from Prince to Red Hot Chili Peppers and Stevie Ray Vaughan to Toto at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 24. The performance is presented by Troy Main Street presented in conjunction with Tour de Donut activities on the square.