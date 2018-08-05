Area briefs

Grant deadline nears

MIAMI COUNTY — Not-for-profit organizations are reminded the next grant deadline for the Miami County Foundation is Aug. 31.

Applicants must provide services directly to the citizens of Miami County. All must be certified federally tax-exempt by the Internal Revenue Service and preferably be a 501(c)(3) organization. Historically, grants have been awarded to human and social service organizations, schools, healthcare providers, libraries, youth and senior groups as well as the arts.

Grants will not be considered for organizations that serve one religious group, political organizations or those whose primary purpose is to influence legislation or political view or general operating funds.

An application form is available online at www.miamicountyfoundation.org or by contacting the office at 773-9012. Guidelines restrict organizations to one grant annually. If you received a grant in the spring 2018, you are not eligible to reapply until the next grant deadline. Schools are exempt from this restriction. Successful applicants will receive notification of the fall distribution date.

Civic band to perform

TROY — Troy Civic Band will present “Around the World in 60 Minutes,” a free outdoor concert at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12, at the pavilion on the banks of the Great Miami River at Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St., N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Entrance to the park is at Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant. More than 60 musicians directed by Bill and Kathy McIntosh will perform international favorites.

The site is handicapped accessible with restrooms and free parking. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. For more information, call 335-1178.

PEEP set for fall

TROY — Encourage your child’s sense of wonder and enroll them in BNC’s Preschool Environmental Education Program (or PEEP, for short) this fall.

Classes are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. with an additional Friday afternoon class from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Classes run for six weeks with a different nature-related topic each week. PEEP is for 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds who are potty-trained, and not yet in kindergarten. The Fall I Session will begin the week of Sept. 4 and run through Oct. 12. The fee is $55 for BNC members and $75 for non-members. All fees are due upon registration.

Dog social offered

COVINGTON — The Miami County Park District will hold its dog social “Hero Dogs” from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 19 at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington.

If your dog is nice and plays well with others, bring them to the park to take part in “Hero Dogs.” This month the special guests will be the Buckeye Search and Rescue Dogs.

These animal heroes will demonstrate how they assist with search and rescue operations. Remember owners are responsible for their dogs — please clean up after your pet. Meet at the park entrance.

Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.