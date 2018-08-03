Area briefs

City plans fogging

PIQUA — The City of Piqua is scheduled for mosquito fogging on Tuesday, Aug. 7. Fogging will begin at 9 p.m. by A1 Able Pest Doctors.

The fog may have a slight odor, but should not be strong-smelling. The fog is not harmful to breathe, though individuals should not follow the truck or stand directly in the fog’s path. Fogging will continue all night until every street has been covered.

Any comments or questions should be directed to A1 Able Pest Doctors at (800) 737-8189 or the Piqua Health Department at (937) 778-2060.

Swing concert set

PIQUA — The Friends of Swing Era and the Piqua Parks Department will host a free concert featuring the Swing Era Big Band at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at the Hance Pavilion in Fountain Park.

Swing Era has been entertaining swing music fans and dancers throughout western and central Ohio for most of the past four decades. Created in 1975 by Andrew “Bud” Ledwith of Sidney, Swing Era has specialized in keeping the sounds of the golden age of swing music alive. They will perform a variety of big band music including those from noted bands such as Artie Shaw, Woody Herman and Glenn Miller. Joining the band will be vocalist Mary Knapke.

In recent years, the band has added more than 30 songs to their music library, ranging from big band classics to modern pop songs from the 1930s to the 1970s, specifically arranged to capture the unique sound only found in powerful horn-based ensembles. This 16-piece band features talented musicians from across western Ohio.

Blood drives slated

MIAMI COUNTY — The Covington Eagles will host a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13, in the multi-purpose room at 715 E. Broadway St., Covington. The same day, Bradford Fire & Rescue will hold their blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” t-shirt and a chance to win a home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

August is the final month of the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing for a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Everyone who registers to donate May 29 through Sept. 1 is automatically entered in the drawing. (Donors must be 18 by Sept. 1 to win). Eligible donors can enter a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.

Make ‘Wild Art!’ at BNC

TROY — Brukner Nature Center will offer “Wild Art!,” a unique “FUNdraising” event where participants can paint a portrait of a dragonfly on Sunday, Aug. 19, from 1-4 p.m. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide the class in painting.

The cost is $35 per person for ages 13 to adult; the cost refreshments and all materials. All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program. Deadline for registration and payment is Saturday, Aug. 18, by 5 p.m. (cash or check only).

For more information, call Brukner Nature Center at (937) 698-6493.